Headlines

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

Uttar Pradesh: NGT to probe allegations of ‘illegal mining’ against BJP MP Brij Bhushan

Meet the Indian actor who is a superstar in China, not Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

Toyota’s most expensive car in India gets new sibling, 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 breaks cover

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

Home remedies to remove tanning from face

10 superfoods to relieve back pain

Weight loss: 10 health benefits of turmeric milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

Utkarsh Sharma compares Gadar 2 clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to Barbenheimer: ‘It should be celebrated’

From Hema Malini-Esha Deol to Moon Moon Sen-Riya Sen: 'Flop daughters' of 'hit moms' in Bollywood

OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar's 'shivdoot' aids Lord Shiva devotee Pankaj Tripathi in his crusade against education system

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

From Hema Malini-Esha Deol to Moon Moon Sen-Riya Sen: 'Flop daughters' of 'hit moms' in Bollywood

Pratibha, the only kid of Mala Sinha was not as successful as her mother. The actress made an unsuccessful debut in 1992 with the film Mehboob Mere Mehboob. Pratibha later decided to quit her acting career in 2000 and got married.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood's mother-daughter duos like Tanisha-Tanuja and Sharmila Tagore-Soha Ali Khan have not just struck the right chemistry and friendship off the arclights - their bonding has translated on screen too.

However, even being a star kid in Bollywood does not guarantee you a successful career in the industry and there are a lot of examples of that. 

There are numerous stories of super-successful mothers and not-so-successful daughters in the films. 

Tanuja and Tanisha Mukerji

Tanuja was born to a Marathi family and was a very successful actress of her time with blockbuster films like Hathi Mere Sathi, Anubhav, and Bahare Phir Bhi Aati hain.

Tanuja has two daughters - Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji. While Kajol tasted success in Bollywood, Tanisha Mukerji had a flop debut with Sssshhh… in 2003. Tanisha Mukerji could never make a name for herself in Bollywood. 

Hema Malini and Esha Deol 

Hema Malini, also known as Dream Girl was an extremely successful heroine in Bollywood. Hema Malini, at one point in time, was paid as much as the top actors of Bollywood.

Hema Malini is married to Dharmendra and has two daughters - Esha and Ahana. Ahana is a film director and accomplished Odissi Dancer. Esha Deol, on the other hand, also tried her luck with films but could not succeed in the industry like her mom did. She got some recognition after Dhoom in 2004 but it soon died down.

Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan

Sharmila Tagore is considered the most glamorous actress of Bollywood. She has broken many stereotypes throughout her career and was considered one of the leading ladies of her time. However, her daughter Soha Ali Khan could not succeed in the film world. 

Moon Moon Sen and Riya Sen, Raima Sen 

Apart from Hindi films, talented actress Moon Moon Sen also worked in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and English films. But her daughters Raima Sen and Riya Sen could not succeed in Bollywood. 

Mala Sinha and Pratibha Sinha 

Between 1950 to 1970, Mala Sinha was a popular leading actress in Hindi films. 

Pratibha, the only kid of Mala Sinha was not as successful as her mother. The actress made an unsuccessful debut in 1992 with the film Mehboob Mere Mehboob. Pratibha later decided to quit her acting career in 2000 and got married. 

READ | Jungkook takes BTS Army by surprise, reveals his favorite Indian dish: 'Want to eat it so bad'

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dengue cases surge in India: Five tips to stay safe

Shehnaaz Gill gifts luxury Mercedes-Benz to brother Shehbaz Badesha, priced over Rs 80 lakhs

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Remo D’Souza shares BTS pics with 'energy ki dukaan' Ranveer Singh from Hearthrob shoot

DNA Special: Is climate change turning blue oceans into green?

Viral video: Deadly snake chokes its opponent with tail in terrifying battle, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE