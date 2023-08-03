From Hema Malini-Esha Deol to Moon Moon Sen-Riya Sen: 'Flop daughters' of 'hit moms' in Bollywood

Pratibha, the only kid of Mala Sinha was not as successful as her mother. The actress made an unsuccessful debut in 1992 with the film Mehboob Mere Mehboob. Pratibha later decided to quit her acting career in 2000 and got married.

Bollywood's mother-daughter duos like Tanisha-Tanuja and Sharmila Tagore-Soha Ali Khan have not just struck the right chemistry and friendship off the arclights - their bonding has translated on screen too.

However, even being a star kid in Bollywood does not guarantee you a successful career in the industry and there are a lot of examples of that.

There are numerous stories of super-successful mothers and not-so-successful daughters in the films.

Tanuja and Tanisha Mukerji

Tanuja was born to a Marathi family and was a very successful actress of her time with blockbuster films like Hathi Mere Sathi, Anubhav, and Bahare Phir Bhi Aati hain.

Tanuja has two daughters - Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji. While Kajol tasted success in Bollywood, Tanisha Mukerji had a flop debut with Sssshhh… in 2003. Tanisha Mukerji could never make a name for herself in Bollywood.

Hema Malini and Esha Deol

Hema Malini, also known as Dream Girl was an extremely successful heroine in Bollywood. Hema Malini, at one point in time, was paid as much as the top actors of Bollywood.

Hema Malini is married to Dharmendra and has two daughters - Esha and Ahana. Ahana is a film director and accomplished Odissi Dancer. Esha Deol, on the other hand, also tried her luck with films but could not succeed in the industry like her mom did. She got some recognition after Dhoom in 2004 but it soon died down.

Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan

Sharmila Tagore is considered the most glamorous actress of Bollywood. She has broken many stereotypes throughout her career and was considered one of the leading ladies of her time. However, her daughter Soha Ali Khan could not succeed in the film world.

Moon Moon Sen and Riya Sen, Raima Sen

Apart from Hindi films, talented actress Moon Moon Sen also worked in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and English films. But her daughters Raima Sen and Riya Sen could not succeed in Bollywood.

Mala Sinha and Pratibha Sinha

Between 1950 to 1970, Mala Sinha was a popular leading actress in Hindi films.

Pratibha, the only kid of Mala Sinha was not as successful as her mother. The actress made an unsuccessful debut in 1992 with the film Mehboob Mere Mehboob. Pratibha later decided to quit her acting career in 2000 and got married.

READ | Jungkook takes BTS Army by surprise, reveals his favorite Indian dish: 'Want to eat it so bad'