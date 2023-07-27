Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar showcases Shiv Tandav in trippy song from OMG 2, impressed fans call it 'goosebumps stuff'

The much-awaited song from OMG 2 has been released, and it has left Akshay Kumar's fans stunned.

The makers of Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2 released a song, Har Har Mahadev, and it gave an extended glimpse of Akshay's Lord Shiva avatar, channelising the vibes of Shiv Shambu with the impressive Tandav performance. Akshay Kumar shared the song on his social media handles with a Trishul emoji in the caption.

The song is set in a grand backdrop of a seemingly Shivratri celebration, where hundreds of Shiv devotees are lost in the devotion of Lord Shiva, grooving to the trippy beats of the Lord. The celebration happens in the presence of Lord Shiva aka Akshay who is relishing the devotion of his devotees and joins them in the celebrations. What follows is an impressive dance performance by Kumar and a glimpse of Pankaj Tripathi. In the midst of devotees, Lord Shiva unleashes his Tandav and celebrates their devotion.

Here's the song

As soon as the song was dropped on the internet, it went viral in no time. The fusion of trippy music with grand visuals left the netizens impressed. An internet user wrote, "Pure goosebumps!!! You rocked sir. What a look!! And your dance! Goosebumps stuff." Another internet user wrote, "Song Achaa hai ummed hai movie bhi Achhi hogi aur Hindu dharm ka apman nhi hoga Jai shree Ram." One of the internet users wrote, "What an amazing song. Your energy is unmatchable, loved the #HarHarMahdev beats throughout and can't wait for OMG2." A netizen wrote, "Literally no one can do this type of tandav dance at the age of 55 full energetic performance sir." Another netizen wrote, "Choreography and and Akshay's dance/ tandav is superb."

As per media reports, OMG 2 is facing difficulty with Censors. The Central Board of Certification have suggested the makers go with an A certificate with 20 cuts. The makers are no in agreement, and the film is yet to receive a censor certificate. OMG 2 will release in cinemas on August 11.