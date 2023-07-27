Headlines

Viral video: Jaw-dropping face-off between leopard and sloth bear stuns internet

How To Change Twitter Notification Sound (iPhone/Android)

Kareena Kapoor soaks in the European sun with her little munchkin: See pic

Kerala government announces reservation for transgender students in Nursing courses

Best Ways To Use Honey For Radiant & Supple Skin

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How government can help in Startup? Get all your answers in new avatar of DNA

DNA: How are Ahmadiyyas different from Muslims?

DNA: Conjunctivitis cases surge after heavy rains

10 Japanese concepts for holistic happiness

5 best films of Kriti Sanon as per IMDb rating

5 cheapest foldable phones of 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

How government can help in Startup? Get all your answers in new avatar of DNA

DNA: How are Ahmadiyyas different from Muslims?

DNA: Conjunctivitis cases surge after heavy rains

This tiny Rs 22-crore film is highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets; not Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan

Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar showcases Shiv Tandav in trippy song from OMG 2, impressed fans call it 'goosebumps stuff'

Kaalkoot review: Vijay Varma masterfully spearheads this engaging, well-written thriller on toxic masculinity

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar showcases Shiv Tandav in trippy song from OMG 2, impressed fans call it 'goosebumps stuff'

The much-awaited song from OMG 2 has been released, and it has left Akshay Kumar's fans stunned.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The makers of Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2 released a song, Har Har Mahadev, and it gave an extended glimpse of Akshay's Lord Shiva avatar, channelising the vibes of Shiv Shambu with the impressive Tandav performance. Akshay Kumar shared the song on his social media handles with a Trishul emoji in the caption. 

The song is set in a grand backdrop of a seemingly Shivratri celebration, where hundreds of Shiv devotees are lost in the devotion of Lord Shiva, grooving to the trippy beats of the Lord. The celebration happens in the presence of Lord Shiva aka Akshay who is relishing the devotion of his devotees and joins them in the celebrations. What follows is an impressive dance performance by Kumar and a glimpse of Pankaj Tripathi. In the midst of devotees, Lord Shiva unleashes his Tandav and celebrates their devotion.

Here's the song

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

As soon as the song was dropped on the internet, it went viral in no time. The fusion of trippy music with grand visuals left the netizens impressed. An internet user wrote, "Pure goosebumps!!! You rocked sir. What a look!! And your dance! Goosebumps stuff." Another internet user wrote, "Song Achaa hai ummed hai movie bhi Achhi hogi aur Hindu dharm ka apman nhi hoga Jai shree Ram." One of the internet users wrote, "What an amazing song. Your energy is unmatchable, loved the #HarHarMahdev beats throughout and can't wait for OMG2." A netizen wrote, "Literally no one can do this type of tandav dance at the age of 55 full energetic performance sir." Another netizen wrote, "Choreography and and Akshay's dance/ tandav is superb." 

As per media reports, OMG 2 is facing difficulty with Censors. The Central Board of Certification have suggested the makers go with an A certificate with 20 cuts. The makers are no in agreement, and the film is yet to receive a censor certificate. OMG 2 will release in cinemas on August 11.  

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur violence: Over 700 Myanmar nationals enter state ‘illegally’ in 2 days; fear of clashes intensifies

PM Kisan 14th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore beneficiaries today

Flood alert in Noida, Ghaziabad: Hindon River water level rises, hundreds of vehicles submerged; video surfaces

Byju’s CEO Raveendran breaks down into tears after ED raids office over FEMA violation row

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE