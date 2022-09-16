Hansal Mehta reacts to Roger Federer's retirement with Arbaaz Khan's photo, netizens say ‘poor joke’

Hansal Mehta-Roger Federer-Arbaaz Khan

Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta is getting brutally trolled after he expressed his views over Tennis legendary player Roger Federer's retirement with the photo of Arbaaz Khan.

Like other Bollywood personalities, Hansal also shared his views on Roger's retirement on social media, but he posted Arbaaz Khan's photo in his post, and Twitter is having a field day. In his post, Hansal said, "Going to miss you champion. #RogerFederer."

Here's his post

As soon as Hansal shared the post, netizens started trolling him. While a few of them assumed that Mehta made a doppelganger joke. Others have thought that Hansal have goofed up in the post. A user wrote, "Are you sure this pic is of Federer? It seems its of Arbaaz Khan." Milap Zaveri said, "Hahahahaha brilliant sir." One of the netizens said, "Original photo nahi mila kya." Another netizen asked, "sir, what happened to Arbaaz khan?"

Roger Federer, a former World No. 1 and multiple-time tennis winner, has declared his retirement from the game after the 2022 Laver Cup. On Thursday, the well-known tennis star published a lengthy note to discuss his upcoming retirement.

In a video that he posted, he addressed his "Tennis family and beyond" with a message. He said, "Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you."

He also added, "I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour"