Good Luck Jerry: Hrithik Roshan reviews Janhvi Kapoor's film, calls Deepak Dobriyal 'amazing actor'

Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the leading role of Jaya 'Jerry' Kumari, Good Luck Jerry has been receiving good reviews from the audience and the critics, especially because of the amazing performance of the entire cast including Deepak Dobriyal, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sushant Singh, and Mita Vashisht among others.

Hrithik Roshan recently caught up with the film and shared his views. Taking to his Twitter account on the morning of August 4, the actor wrote, "Such a fun time watching #GoodLuckJerry! Light hearted, yet such a heart warming film. Congratulations to Janhvi & the cast, director Siddhant Sengupta + entire team."

The War star was hugely impressed by Deepak Dobriyal's acting in the dark comedy who plays Jerry's one-sided lover Rinku as he continued, "Special mention to Deepak Dobriyal - what an amazing actor. Brilliant comic timing & screen presence. Respect". In the subsequent tweet, he corrected the director's name to Siddharth Sen who makes his debut with this film.

Sharing the screenshot of Roshan's Twitter review on his Instagram account, Deepak wrote, "Hrithik Bhai made my Decade!!".

Good Luck Jerry is an official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara, who recently got married to the film director and lyricist Vignesh Shivan in Mahabalipuram and will be making her Bollywood debut next year with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Super 30 actor will be seen next in Vikram Vedha, which is also an official remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name. Hrithik essays the character of a gangster Vedha originally played by Vijay Sethupathi and Saif Ali Khan will be seen as a police officer Vikram played by R. Madhavan in the Tamil film.



Slated to release on September 30, the upcoming film has been made by the husband-wife duo of Pushkar-Gayatri who also directed the original film. Apart from the two male leads, Vikram Vedha also features Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.