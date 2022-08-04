Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Good Luck Jerry: Hrithik Roshan reviews Janhvi Kapoor's film, calls Deepak Dobriyal 'amazing actor'

Sharing the screenshot of Roshan's Twitter review on his Instagram account, Deepak wrote, "Hrithik Bhai made my Decade!!".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

Good Luck Jerry: Hrithik Roshan reviews Janhvi Kapoor's film, calls Deepak Dobriyal 'amazing actor'
Janhvi Kapoor-Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the leading role of Jaya 'Jerry' Kumari, Good Luck Jerry has been receiving good reviews from the audience and the critics, especially because of the amazing performance of the entire cast including Deepak Dobriyal, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sushant Singh, and Mita Vashisht among others.

Hrithik Roshan recently caught up with the film and shared his views. Taking to his Twitter account on the morning of August 4, the actor wrote, "Such a fun time watching #GoodLuckJerry! Light hearted, yet such a heart warming film. Congratulations to Janhvi & the cast, director Siddhant Sengupta + entire team."

The War star was hugely impressed by Deepak Dobriyal's acting in the dark comedy who plays Jerry's one-sided lover Rinku as he continued, "Special mention to Deepak Dobriyal - what an amazing actor. Brilliant comic timing & screen presence. Respect". In the subsequent tweet, he corrected the director's name to Siddharth Sen who makes his debut with this film.

Sharing the screenshot of Roshan's Twitter review on his Instagram account, Deepak wrote, "Hrithik Bhai made my Decade!!".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@deepakdobriyal1)

Good Luck Jerry is an official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara, who recently got married to the film director and lyricist Vignesh Shivan in Mahabalipuram and will be making her Bollywood debut next year with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Super 30 actor will be seen next in Vikram Vedha, which is also an official remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name. Hrithik essays the character of a gangster Vedha originally played by Vijay Sethupathi and Saif Ali Khan will be seen as a police officer Vikram played by R. Madhavan in the Tamil film.

READ | Vikram Vedha directors Pushkar-Gayatri reveal why they didn't cast R Madhavan in Hindi remake | Exclusive

Slated to release on September 30, the upcoming film has been made by the husband-wife duo of Pushkar-Gayatri who also directed the original film. Apart from the two male leads, Vikram Vedha also features Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Agnipath scheme: Samyukt Kisan Morcha demands rollback, nationwide campaign from Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.