Good Luck Jerry actor Janhvi Kapoor heaps praise on RRR star Jr NTR, says 'he is such a legend'

Janhvi Kapoor opened up on rumours of making her Telugu cinema debut opposite Jr NTR in the yet untitled film NTR30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 07:35 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recent film dark comedy Good Luck Jerry which was released directly on a streaming platform and led to the critics and the audience applauding the Dhadak actress for her brilliant performance in the Aanand L Rai production, an official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila with Nayanthara in the lead role.

The actress in a recent interview was asked about the rumours of her making debut in the Telugu film industry opposite the RRR star Jr NTR in his next film, which currently has the working title of NTR30 and is being directed by Koratala Siva. The film's leading actress hasn't been finalised yet. 
 
Speaking to Pinkvilla, Janhvi said, "I am more than open to it. I am really keen on doing a Tollywood Film, or any south film for that matter. The opportunity of working with NTR (Jr NTR) sir would mean so much to me. He is such a legend, but unfortunately, the offer hasn't come my way yet. I am waiting and I am hoping for the best."

Expressing her desire to also make her debut in Tamil cinema, Janhvi added, "I would love to do cinema on the lines of those classic Mani sir films, with Aishwarya Rai in very simple clothes, white cotton skirt running around by the mountains and waterfall, with a Rahman song playing in the background. The chulbul but the innocent character that falls in love. There is so much emotion in there."

After Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi will be seen in Mili, which is also an official remake of the 2019 survival thriller Malayalam film Helen headlined by Anna Ben in the titular role.

CWG 2022: With 5 golds and total of 13 medals, this is where India stands on the medal tally
