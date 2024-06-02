Boy on platform snatches passenger's phone from moving train, video goes viral

A viral video shows a young man stealing a passenger's phone from a moving train.

You've probably noticed those cautionary warnings about pickpockets when you're traveling by bus, train, or metro. They're often plastered on boards or announced aloud in some spots. These days, railway staff and security personnel are keeping a sharp eye out for passenger safety at stations, managing to foil some crimes both on the platforms and inside the trains. Yet, criminals sometimes pull off their schemes so smoothly that even the authorities are left scratching their heads.

Officials always stress not to flaunt your phone near windows or leave it charging when the train stops. Women are also advised not to sit close to windows if they're wearing jewelry since thieves might swipe them and dash off.

A video has been making rounds online, showing a young man pulling off a theft inside a train. The footage, shared on Instagram by @_fear_of_life_, captures the moment when the boy swiftly grabs a passenger's phone while the train is in motion.

In the clip, you can see the train slowly pulling away from the station while the boy walks alongside on the platform. Once the train gains speed, he swiftly reaches in, snatches the phone, and makes a dash. The location of the incident isn't specified, but the user mentioned Satna and Rewa in the hashtags.

The video has garnered over 400,000 views and stirred reactions from viewers. Many are questioning why the person filming didn't intervene or apprehend the thief. One user commented, "New fear unlocked." Another suggested, "Looks like the cameraman might be involved too." A third shared their own experience, saying, "Bro, I went through something similar. It was so traumatizing, but I managed to get my phone back by leaping off the moving train onto the platform."