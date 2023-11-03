Ghoomer OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's critically acclaimed film

R Balki's directorial, Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher-starrer, sports drama Ghoomer will be available for digital streaming. Read on to know more details.

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's sports drama Ghoomer is among the highest-rated, critically acclaimed films of 2023. R Balki's directorial will finally premiere on OTT two months after the release. Ghoomer revolves around a handicapped cricketer, Anina (Saiyami) who overcomes obstacles with the help of a failed cricketer Amar (Abhishek). Together, they challenge the norms, and Anina fulfils her dream of playing for Team India.

Ghoomer OTT release

The critically acclaimed film, Ghoomer will stream on ZEE5 from November 10. The streaming giant announced the OTT release of Ghoomer on their social media account. ZEE5 shared the poster of Ghoomer with the caption, "The pitch is ready! Are you? Adding more action this cricket season with #GhoomerOnZEE5. #Ghoomer, premieres 10th Nov."

Here's the post

The pitch is ready!

Are you?



Adding more action this cricket season with #GhoomerOnZEE5#Ghoomer, premieres 10th Nov.#ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/C40msgpMcu — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) November 3, 2023

Ghoomer's underperformance at the box office

Despite glowing positive reviews, Ghoomer underperformed at the box office. Released in cinemas on August 18, Ghoomer got steamrolled because of the phenomenon of Gadar 2 and OMG 2, released a week before Ghoomer (August 11). A few weeks after Ghoomer, R Balki opened up about the failure of Ghoomer, and he confessed that the film didn't get sandwiched but smashed. While speaking to Indian Express, Balki said that they did not have any other release date. He further added if Ghoomer had come along with Gadar 2, they may have been better off. "Gadar 2 did better in the second week. Nobody expected this kind of a thing. We thought everyone would do well and we could have the second week. This kind of tsunami was not expected."

"The word of mouth was too much for other films. Yes, even Ghoomer had that and it did make people go to theatres, it still is going on. But sometimes you need a proper showcasing, which we couldn’t get," the filmmaker added. Summarising the box office fate of Ghoomer, R Balki called it "unfortunate."