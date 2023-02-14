Search icon
Gadar 2: Makers of Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film drop romantic motion poster on Valentine's Day, fans react

In the motion poster, actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel can be seen looking deeply into each other's eyes, and the song Udd Ja Kaale can be heard in the background of it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

Credit: Sunny Deol/Instagram

On Tuesday, the makers of the upcoming action film Gadar 2 dropped a romantic poster of the film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel on the occasion of Valentine's day.

Zee Studios took to Instagram and unveiled a new motion poster of the film and wrote, "The eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakina, which lit up the big screens 22 years ago, is all set to bring back its magic on the silver screen! #Gadar2 on 11th August 2023."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the motion poster, actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel can be seen looking deeply into each other's eyes, and the song Udd Ja Kaale can be heard in the background of it. Both the actors will be reprising their roles of Tara Singh and Sakina on the big screen.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. The poster further reads, "Witness the eternal love story once again."Soon after the makers unveiled the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons."One of best," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "We are excited." "Wow ..we are waiting for this ..again back," a user wrote. Another fan commented, "Very excited for Gadar 2"

Recently, on the occasion of Republic day 2023, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film which received massive responses from the fans. Sharing his joy over the first poster launch, director and producer Anil Sharma earlier said in a statement, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha isn`t my film but it`s people's film and dynamically shifted the paradigm of the Indian film industry. It went on to become a cult icon wherein people breathed Tara Singh and Sakina's love story. We are absolutely thrilled to launch the first poster!"

Adding to this, Sunny Deol stated, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience." (With inputs from ANI)

