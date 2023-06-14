'WTF is this': Furious netizens react to Shah Rukh Khan getting forcibly kissed by female fan, watch viral video

Stills from Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai event

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the 'King of Romance'. Even after delivering an action-packed blockbuster Pathaan, Khan's lover boy charmisa is intact. Recently, Khan attended an event in Dubai. A video from the event went viral, as it captured the craze of the actor among females.

In the video, Shah Rukh was captured making his entrance from the backstage with his manger Pooja Dadlani and a bodyguard. Several people blocked his way to greet him. A female fan dressed up in black, greeted him and asked, "Can I give you a kiss?" Before Khan's reply, the woman kissed him on the cheek. Shah Rukh accepted the kiss with a smile and eyes closed.

Here's the video

As soon as the video from the event surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time. However, the netizens aren't happy with the gesture of female fan. An internet user wrote, "Jail me daalo ladki ko." Another netizen wrote, "That gossip waali aunty smile after the kiss. So cringe." A Redditor wrote, "Now imagine if it was the other way around!" A netizen wrote, "Let’s see a middle aged short guy do exactly the same with Madhuri or Sridevi or Kareena and get away with it." Another netizen wrote, "Why do people do such things? Be it with male/female actors. It's just gross. What are you getting by invading their personal space / touching them inappropriately. Celebrities have to take it all with a smile smh."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan. The actioner also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the primary antognosit. The film also marks Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Jawan will release in cinemas on September 7. After Jawan, Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The movie will release in Christmas 2023.