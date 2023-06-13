Search icon
Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan has that other Bollywood actors don’t, actor shares long list

During the Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh Khan shares a list of things that he has but other actors don't, leaves fans in splits.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan recently treated his fans with an Ask SRK session on Twitter and answered the questions of his fans ranging from Jawan, and Dunki to Suhana Khan’s upcoming movie The Archies. The actor was also asked about the things that other Bollywood actors don’t have that he does and in response to the question, the actor opened a long list.

On Monday, during the Ask SRK, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan, ‘What do you have that other actors don’t?” to which king khan penned down a list of some of his best works in the film industry and wrote, “Mere paas DDLJ hai….KKHH hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak se India hai…Pathan hai…Om Shanti Om hai….ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha.”

The actor answered a number of questions from his fans during the session. He also expressed his excitement for her daughter’s debut movie and wrote, “Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually…..”

Shah Rukh Khan made a blockbuster comeback to the big screen this year. The actor impressed fans with his action-packed avatar in his recent movie Pathaan. The actor’s movie was the first movie of the year to break the spell of flops in the Bollywood industry. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, The spy-thriller also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and also saw a thrilling cameo of Salman Khan (Tiger) in the movie. Released on January 25, the movie has collected Rs 1050.05 crore worldwide. Recently, the movie was also released in Bangladesh, making it one of the first Hindi films to release in the country since 1971. and is also available on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie Jawan helmed by Atlee. The movie also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupati and Riddhi Dogra and is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 7. Other than this, he also has Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline which also stars Taapsee Pannu. 

