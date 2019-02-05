From Sushant Singh Rajput to Manoj Bajpayee: The cast of Sonchiriya had to wear the same outfit throughout the film

Headlines

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, other petitioners raising objection on 'INDIA' alliance

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification: New vacancies announced for 323 posts, check how to apply, eligibility

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli: Which former Indian captain has better records in ODI, Test matches, IPL? Shocking result

Tata Motors launches its most affordable CNG SUV in India, priced at Rs 7.09 lakh

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, other petitioners raising objection on 'INDIA' alliance

8 Yoga asanas for back pain

 Health benefits of eating sushi

Simple ways to reduce uric acid levels at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Bihar Police lauds Ayushmann Khurrana for raising awareness on cyber crime with his act in Dream Girl

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 7: Karan Johar film mints Rs 147 crore worldwide in first week

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Bollywood

From Sushant Singh Rajput to Manoj Bajpayee: The cast of Sonchiriya had to wear the same outfit throughout the film

Did you know that the entire cast of Sonchiriya wore a single outfit throughout the film?

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 05, 2019, 03:38 AM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Sonchiriya which is a dacoit-drama. The makers of Sonchiriya left no stone unturned in maintaining the authenticity of the dacoit era. To maintain the rustic look, the entire cast of Sonchiriya wore a single outfit throughout the film's shooting. 

The makers didn't have to spend much on the costumes as the costumes didn't even require any kind of wish to retain it's rustic look. 

The trailer of the film depicts the era of 1970s in the Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh. The trailer narrates the story of the famous dacoits of Chambal and their on and off rebel with the local police. It showcases strong and rough characters with Sushant Singh Rajput in an unseen avatar.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles, Sonchiriya presents a tale set in the era of dacoits. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has earlier presented 'Udta Punjab' and 'Ishiqiya', 'Sonchiriya' presents a rooted tale set in Chambal.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, the movie is slated to release on March 1, 2019.

