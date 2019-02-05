From Sushant Singh Rajput to Manoj Bajpayee: The cast of Sonchiriya had to wear the same outfit throughout the film

Did you know that the entire cast of Sonchiriya wore a single outfit throughout the film?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Sonchiriya which is a dacoit-drama. The makers of Sonchiriya left no stone unturned in maintaining the authenticity of the dacoit era. To maintain the rustic look, the entire cast of Sonchiriya wore a single outfit throughout the film's shooting.

The makers didn't have to spend much on the costumes as the costumes didn't even require any kind of wish to retain it's rustic look.

The trailer of the film depicts the era of 1970s in the Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh. The trailer narrates the story of the famous dacoits of Chambal and their on and off rebel with the local police. It showcases strong and rough characters with Sushant Singh Rajput in an unseen avatar.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles, Sonchiriya presents a tale set in the era of dacoits. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has earlier presented 'Udta Punjab' and 'Ishiqiya', 'Sonchiriya' presents a rooted tale set in Chambal.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, the movie is slated to release on March 1, 2019.