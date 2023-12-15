Film critic Taran Adarsh shares health update after undergoing surgery: 'I will be back to work soon'

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared his health update and revealed he is recovering after undergoing surgery.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and underwent surgery as he was battling a health ailment for several years now. However, he is now recovering and took to his Twitter account to share his health update and expressed gratitude for the netizens' care and concern.

On Friday, Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter and share his health update, the film critic wrote, "Thank you, everyone, for the concern and wishes… Had been battling a health ailment for several years now, but it got worse last fortnight… Underwent a surgery and am currently recovering at the hospital… God willing, I will be back to work soon… Thank you once again, genuinely appreciate the care and concern."

Thank you everyone for the concern and wishes… Had been battling a health ailment for several years now, but it got worse last fortnight… Underwent a surgery and am currently recovering at the hospital… God willing, I will be back to work soon… Thank you once again, genuinely… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2023

Netizens also showered blessings and wished him a speedy recovery. One of the comments read, "Glad to know you are fine right now, wishing you a speedy recovery. Take care." Another wrote, "Take care sir. Wishing you quick recovery. Come back stronger." Another comment read, "Stay blessed & healthy always.... Praying for your health."

Earlier, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter and shared the news that Taran Adarsh has been hospitalized for one week and wrote, "Since last one week, Critic #TaranAdarsh is in Kokilaben hospital for his treatment. Pls Pray for him." Later, one of Adarsh's close friends also confirmed it and told India TV, "Yes he is admitted to Kokilaben Hospital. The family would not like to comment."

Since last one week, Critic #TaranAdarsh is in Kokilaben hospital for his treatment. Pls Pray for him. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 14, 2023

Taran Adarsh often shares the latest Bollywood news updates and interesting scoops on his social media accounts. He has over 4.1 million followers on Twitter and over 775K followers on Instagram. He is also best known for providing trade figures and box office collections of films. He reportedly began his journalism career at the age of 15 with a weekly box office magazine. In 1994, he produced and wrote the Bollywood film-based TV show Hello Bollywood.