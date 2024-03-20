Twitter
Fighter OTT release: When, where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial action thriller

Directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles, Fighter will start streaming on Netflix on March 21.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 05:05 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Fighter poster/Siddharth Anand Instagram
Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force officers Squadron Leader Shamsher 'Patty' Pathania and Squadron Leader Minal 'Minni' Rathore, the aerial action thriller Fighter was released in the theatres on January 25. The film had received mixed to positive reviews from audiences and critics.

Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Vinay Varma, Geeta Agrawal, Ashutosh Rana, and Mahesh Shetty in pivotal roles. Rishabh Sawhney plays the antagonist Azahr Akhtar in his Bollywood debut.

After almost two months, the film will finally will have its OTT release. The streaming giant Netflix took to its social media handles and announced that Hrithik and Deepika-starrer film will start streaming on its platform from 12 am on March 21. Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "Ladies and Gentlemen, FIGHTER is all set for landing!! Fighter is releasing tonight at 12am on Netflix!".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is Hrithik's third collaboration with the filmmaker after Bang Bang and War, and also Deepika's third collaboration with the director after Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan. The aerial action thriller marks first on-screen pairing of Hrithik and Deepika.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 250 crore, Fighter collected Rs 212 crore net in India and grossed Rs 358 crore worldwide (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). As of now, the Siddharth Anand directorial is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

READ | India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

