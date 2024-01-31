Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

The Siddharth Anand-directed aerial actioner crashed on its first Monday and dipped even further on Tuesday. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer's six-day domestic haul is Rs 134.25 crore.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the aerial actioner Fighter was released in the theatres last week on January 25, a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day, and received positive reviews from audiences and critics.

After collecting Rs 118.5 crore net in India its extended opening weekend, Fighter saw massive drop of more than 70% in its collections on its first Monday and earned just Rs 8 crore. And now as per early reports from the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the film dipped even further on its sixth day of theatrical release and earned just Rs 7.75 crore on Tuesday, Januay 30. This takes Fighter's six-day domestic haul to Rs 134.25 crore. Talking about its worldwide earnings, Fighter had earned Rs 215.80 crore at the box office globally in its first five days.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles."

Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, Fighter also stars Rishabh Sawhney, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Akshay Oberoi amongst others. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, which is Siddharth Anand's own production house and thus, the aerial actioner also marks the filmmaker's debut as a producer.



