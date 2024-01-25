Twitter
Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

Republic Day 2024: ​5 bikes used by Indian Army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Fighter box office collection day 1: Hrithik film beats lifetime haul of Kangana's Tejas, still falls short of Pathaan

Fighter box office collection: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Siddharth Anand film has earned Rs 21 crore on its opening day, as per early reports.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:45 PM IST

Edited by

Directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the aerial actioner Fighter finally released in the theatres on January 25. The film has opened to tremendously positive reviews from audiences and critics, who have called it a highly engaging and entertaining action film.

As per the early reports from the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Fighter has collected Rs 21 crore on its opening day. The figure is quite good because the film hit theatres on a working day (Thursday) and the trailer had received negative feedback for being over-the-top jingoistic. With a great word of mouth, Fighter is expected to grow much bigger and stronger on its second day, which is also the Republic Day holiday.

On its opening day itself, Hrithik Roshan-starrer has gone past the lifetime earnings of Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, which was also an aerial actioner. Tejas had earned Rs 6.2 crore net in its entire theatrical run last year. With a reported budget of Rs 60 crore, Kangana Ranaut's film was a massive commercial failure and one of the biggest flops in the Bollywood history.

If we compare Fighter's opening day collections with that of Siddharth Anand's previous outing Pathaan, the aerial actional has not even earned half of what the spy thriller minted on its opening day. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan collected Rs 57 crore on its first day of release.

Fighter has Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone sharing the screen space for the first time ever in their careers. The much-awaited action film is Hrithik and Deepika's third collaboration with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang! and War, and Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan, respectively. 

Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Rishabh Sawhney, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Akshay Oberoi  amongst others. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, which is Anand's own production house and thus, Fighter also marks the filmmaker's debut as a producer.

READ | Meet most popular Indian actress in 2023; had no hit all year, still beat Alia, Deepika, Nayanthara, Priyanka, Katrina

