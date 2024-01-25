Meet most popular Indian actress in 2023; had no hit all year, still beat Alia, Deepika, Nayanthara, Priyanka, Katrina

Twitter
Headlines

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

Republic Day 2024: ​5 bikes used by Indian Army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap itne boring…’

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet most popular Indian actress in 2023; had no hit all year, still beat Alia, Deepika, Nayanthara, Priyanka, Katrina

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whose Shaakuntalam flopped and Kushi underperformed in 2023, still remains the most popular Indian actress. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Trisha, Kajal Aggarwal, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika Mandanna also feature in the top 10 list.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 07:15 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Film stars, especially the actresses have a huge fan following in India. From their beauty secrets and diet plans to their relationships and controversies, people want to know everything about Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Shetty, Trisha, Katrina Kaif, and other biggest female stars in India.

But, none of their popularity matches up to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been named the most popular Indian actress in 2023 by the media consulting firm Ormax Media in their latest survey. Samantha stumped the audiences across the nation with her sizzling moves in Oo Antava in the Allu Arjun-starrer 2021 action drama Pushpa Part 1: The Rise. 

The actress, who had divorced Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya in 2021 after four years of their marriage, was seen in the historical drama Shaakuntalam and the romantic comedy Kushi last year. While the former was a massive commercial failure, the latter underperformed at the box office. Even without any hit, Samantha's popularity remained intact.

In the Ormax Media survey, the second place was occupied by Alia Bhatt, who gave a massive hit with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year. Deepika Padukone, who was a part of the two highest-grossing Indian films last year in Jawan and Pathaan, is the third most popular Indian actress in 2023, as per the survey results.

Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut in Jawan in 2023, takes the fourth spot. Kajal Aggarwal, who starred in three films namely Ghosty, Karungaapiyam, and Bhagavanth Kesari last year, occupies the fifth spot in the list. Trisha, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anushka Shetty complete the Ormax Media's list of the top 10 most popular female film stars in India.

READ | Meet actor who starred in two controversial Bollywood films in 2023, one became biggest flop, other earned Rs 900 crore

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers injury as her car meets accident

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

ICC honours Zimbabwe with Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for this heartwarming on-field gesture - Watch

Laapataa Ladies trailer: Two young brides lost on train lead to hilarious misadventures in Kiran Rao's comeback film

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE