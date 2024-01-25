Meet most popular Indian actress in 2023; had no hit all year, still beat Alia, Deepika, Nayanthara, Priyanka, Katrina

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whose Shaakuntalam flopped and Kushi underperformed in 2023, still remains the most popular Indian actress. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Trisha, Kajal Aggarwal, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika Mandanna also feature in the top 10 list.

Film stars, especially the actresses have a huge fan following in India. From their beauty secrets and diet plans to their relationships and controversies, people want to know everything about Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Shetty, Trisha, Katrina Kaif, and other biggest female stars in India.

But, none of their popularity matches up to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been named the most popular Indian actress in 2023 by the media consulting firm Ormax Media in their latest survey. Samantha stumped the audiences across the nation with her sizzling moves in Oo Antava in the Allu Arjun-starrer 2021 action drama Pushpa Part 1: The Rise.

The actress, who had divorced Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya in 2021 after four years of their marriage, was seen in the historical drama Shaakuntalam and the romantic comedy Kushi last year. While the former was a massive commercial failure, the latter underperformed at the box office. Even without any hit, Samantha's popularity remained intact.

In the Ormax Media survey, the second place was occupied by Alia Bhatt, who gave a massive hit with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year. Deepika Padukone, who was a part of the two highest-grossing Indian films last year in Jawan and Pathaan, is the third most popular Indian actress in 2023, as per the survey results.

Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut in Jawan in 2023, takes the fourth spot. Kajal Aggarwal, who starred in three films namely Ghosty, Karungaapiyam, and Bhagavanth Kesari last year, occupies the fifth spot in the list. Trisha, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anushka Shetty complete the Ormax Media's list of the top 10 most popular female film stars in India.



