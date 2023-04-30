Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Esha Gupta mercilessly trolled for stepping out in white see-through dress, netizens call it a 'gimmick'

Esha Gupta wore a white bodycon outfit, and she got brutally trolled as her n*****s were exposed, and netizens called it a gimmick.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

Esha Gupta mercilessly trolled for stepping out in white see-through dress, netizens call it a 'gimmick'
Esha Gupta in Saree

Esha Gupta is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. Her hot photos and videos on social media do set the internet on fire. However, her recent appearance has left netizens fumed. Recently, Esha was spotted wearing a white midi see-through bodycon outfit, and she even posed with fans and clicked a few selfies with them. 

Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "Hottie @eshagupta," and it went viral in no time, but for the wrong reasons. In the video shared by the paparazzo, Esha's n*****s were visible from the outfit, and this irked netizens. 

Watch the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens got furious about Esha's OOTD. A few of them even called it a gimmick. An internet user wrote, "Ghar se nikalne se pehle mirror me to dekhte hi honge pachas baar. Iska matlab ye bhi bas ek gimmick hai (She might have looked mirror 50 times before leaving home. So this is a gimmick by her)." Another internet user wrote, "Don't they see in the mirror before stepping out of the house??? Just for seeking some attention." A netizen added, "Arey didi Kuch to sharam karo (Sister, have some shame)." Another netizen added, "Gajab haal hai ghor kalyug fashion ke naam per kuch bhi (Anything in the name of fashion)." 

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Bobby Deol-starrer, Aashram 3. Esha portrayed the role of Sonia, Baba Nirala's (Deol's) image manager and the show's Godman and Although the actress said she was delighted to be a part of the show because she was already a fan of Aashram, several fans have criticised Esha for displaying boldness on the show.

Talking about the same, Esha told Bollywood Bubble, “The problem is till now in India, they think that doing intimate scenes is such a big deal where you go in Bandstand everyone is doing it, so I don’t understand why are you asking me. But if I do the film voluntarily not only for a film that was not only directed but choreographed in front of so many people. It is sad that it is all the people talk about.” 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCERT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in, check official notification
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.