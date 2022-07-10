Esha Gupta opens up on being criticised for doing intimate scenes with Bobby Deol in Aashram 3

Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta, who just made an appearance in the web series Aashram 3, is making headlines for her intimate scenes with Bobby Deol, who plays the protagonist character.

Esha portrayed the role of Sonia, Baba Nirala's (Deol's) image manager and the show's Godman and Although the actress said she was delighted to be a part of the show because she was already a fan of Aashram, several fans have criticised Esha for displaying boldness on the show.

Talking about the same, Esha told Bollywood Bubble, “The problem is till now in India, they think that doing intimate scenes is such a big deal where you go in Bandstand everyone is doing it, so I don’t understand why are you asking me. But if I do the film voluntarily not only for a film that was not only directed but choreographed in front of so many people. It is sad that it is all the people talk about.”

In an earlier interview with IANS, Esha said, "I have started my independent life at a very young age. There were days when I worked in a cafe as a student to earn my pocket money. But now after all these years, I have a set parameter. My acting project either has to satisfy my pocket or my soul."

Also, In a recent interaction with Spotboye, Deol confessed that he was nervous during the shoot, and Gupta helped him in a big way. "I remember the first time I did an intimate scene, I was very nervous. It was the first time that I was doing something like this," Bobby asserted. The actor further added, "My co-actor was so professional, she was so much involved in how well to portray a character, and then it becomes easy. And that’s why people enjoyed it. The way Prakash Ji shot the scenes, the team did work so everything was put in the right sync."