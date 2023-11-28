Headlines

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

GeekyAnts Reports Impressive 42.26% YoY Growth and Unveils Exciting Future Plans

Harshal Patel breaks silence on RCB exit, says 'last three years have...'

'Imran Khan' honoured for '30 Years Of Excellence In Bollywood Industry' at SoS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2023

Anticipation builds for IPL 2024 auction as Ravichandran Ashwin predicts fierce bidding war for Shahrukh Khan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GeekyAnts Reports Impressive 42.26% YoY Growth and Unveils Exciting Future Plans

Harshal Patel breaks silence on RCB exit, says 'last three years have...'

'Imran Khan' honoured for '30 Years Of Excellence In Bollywood Industry' at SoS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2023

Side effects of drinking coffee

9 most expensive things in the world

IPL Auction 2024: Players who were surprisingly retained by team owners

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

The Bull: Major details about Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's film revealed

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Days after apologising for rape comment, Mansoor Ali Khan to now sue Trisha Krishnan for defamation, calls apology joke

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan explained that if his previous films had been released today, it would have done double the business. He also hinted that his next movie will have blockbuster ticket pricing.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan had been through a dull phase at the box office, and his recent film, Tiger 3, helped him to bounce back. Before Tiger 3, Salman had multiple disappointments, including Radhe, Antim: The Final Truth, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ). Post the release of Tiger 3, Salman Khan interacted with the media and opened up about his previous duds. 

In the conversation, Salman Khan defended the underperformance of his Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and asserted that during Antim, no one was ready to go to cinemas due to the pandemic. "See at that point no one was ready to go in theatres." Salman further reasoned that unlike Tiger 3, his movies were released under popular (normal) ticket prices. "When the film was released, we didn't go for blockbuster (expensive ticket) prices. We kept it at popular prices. Dono mein bahut zyada farq hota hai. We released those movies at popular prices. Ek toh acha karo bhai. Humare number kam aa rahe hai, lekin audiences ka paisa bach raha hai na (We did for good. We earned less, but we saved audiences money as well)."

Salman asserted that people have watched Tiger spending around Rs 1000-1700 per ticket, and he kept a price range of Rs 250 during Antim and KKBKKJ. However, Salman jokingly assured that his next movie would have expensive tickets, "Agli picture mein hoga bhai. Kyuki aap jaise log (the media), jo hum karte hai, woh appreciate nahi karte. Hum aapko humare number bade dikhayege (My next movie will have expensive tickets because you don't appreciate our intention. Next time, we will show you a bigger number)." Salman laughed. 

At last, Salman said, "If today Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan would have released. The number would have been a lot more than what they were." Salman quoted a national chain and claimed that during his last release, there were only 25-30% footfalls in cinemas. The sixth instalment in YRF Spy Universe and the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3, has till now collected Rs 447 crore worldwide.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajasthan bus accident: 33 passengers injured as bus overturns in Pratapgarh

Is rain a concern? know weather conditions for IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match

GeekyAnts Reports Impressive 42.26% YoY Growth and Unveils Exciting Future Plans

Not Preity Zinta, this actress was Karan Johar's first choice for Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho

Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene in Tiger 3, says 'I don’t want...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE