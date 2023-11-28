'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan explained that if his previous films had been released today, it would have done double the business. He also hinted that his next movie will have blockbuster ticket pricing.

Salman Khan had been through a dull phase at the box office, and his recent film, Tiger 3, helped him to bounce back. Before Tiger 3, Salman had multiple disappointments, including Radhe, Antim: The Final Truth, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ). Post the release of Tiger 3, Salman Khan interacted with the media and opened up about his previous duds.

In the conversation, Salman Khan defended the underperformance of his Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and asserted that during Antim, no one was ready to go to cinemas due to the pandemic. "See at that point no one was ready to go in theatres." Salman further reasoned that unlike Tiger 3, his movies were released under popular (normal) ticket prices. "When the film was released, we didn't go for blockbuster (expensive ticket) prices. We kept it at popular prices. Dono mein bahut zyada farq hota hai. We released those movies at popular prices. Ek toh acha karo bhai. Humare number kam aa rahe hai, lekin audiences ka paisa bach raha hai na (We did for good. We earned less, but we saved audiences money as well)."

Salman asserted that people have watched Tiger spending around Rs 1000-1700 per ticket, and he kept a price range of Rs 250 during Antim and KKBKKJ. However, Salman jokingly assured that his next movie would have expensive tickets, "Agli picture mein hoga bhai. Kyuki aap jaise log (the media), jo hum karte hai, woh appreciate nahi karte. Hum aapko humare number bade dikhayege (My next movie will have expensive tickets because you don't appreciate our intention. Next time, we will show you a bigger number)." Salman laughed.

At last, Salman said, "If today Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan would have released. The number would have been a lot more than what they were." Salman quoted a national chain and claimed that during his last release, there were only 25-30% footfalls in cinemas. The sixth instalment in YRF Spy Universe and the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3, has till now collected Rs 447 crore worldwide.