Dunki box office collection: Rajkumar Hirani film is 4th Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to earn Rs 400 crore worldwide after...

Before Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Dunki, and Chennai Express had grossed more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is facing competition from Prashanth Neel and Prabhas's Salaar.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy aka Hardayal Singh Dhillon, Dunki released in cinemas on December 21 and opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics and audiences. The film has been going strong at the box office and has grossed Rs 400.40 crore globally within its first twelve days, as per the production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, which also features Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance, has become the fourth Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to cross the Rs 400-crore mark worldwide after Jawan, Pathaan, and Chennai Express.

Atlee's masala actioner Jawan, released in September last year, is the highest-grossing SRK film with the worldwide earnings of Rs 1148 crore. Siddharth Anand's spy action thriller Pathaan, released in January last year, comes second in the list with its global earnings of Rs 1050 crore. Rohit Shetty's romantic comedy Chennai Express earned Rs 422 crore globally in 2013.

Talking about Dunki, the comedy drama highlights the social issue of illegal immigration. Dunki is Indianised version of donkey flight, a risky illegal immigration technique used to cross international borders secretly. The film is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores.

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is facing stiff competition at the box office from Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which hit theatres a day later on December 22. The pan-India actioner, which has released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, groosed Rs 557 crore in its first eleven days, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.com.



