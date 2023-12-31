Rajkumar Hirani on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's box office numbers: 'Commercial success matters to me but...'

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's box office performance, Rajkumar Hirani said, "I’m happy with the response. I don’t think one should ever worry about box office numbers. If the attention is there, then it’s a big trap."

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki is Rajkumar Hirani's fifth directorial after Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014), and Sanju (2018). All his previous films have been critically and commercially acclaimed with the last three turning out to be huge money spinners.

Released in the theatres on December 21, the comedy drama has earned Rs 340.10 crore worldwide gross in its first nine days of release. Shah Rukh-starrer Jawan and Pathaan, both high-octane action thrillers, collected more than Rs 1000 crore at the global box office this year. Even Hirani's last film Sanju had grossed Rs 588.50 crore globally in 2018.

Talking about Dunki's box office performance, Rajkumar Hirani said that he doesn't make films with numbers in mind. Speaking to PTI, he said, "Of course, commercial success matters to me but I try not focus on it at all because the moment you start focusing on it, then you start colouring the kind of film you want to make."

"I take three or four years to make a film. This time I took five years to make a story. It should be like...let me make this film whatever the fate of the film is. Sometimes you will get a universal audience, sometimes you will get an audience which is in smaller pockets. India is a massive country and there will be all kinds of audiences liking all kinds of films", the filmmaker added.

Concluding his thoughts, Hirani told the news agency, "I’m happy with the response. Sometimes it will be massive, sometimes it will be different. It is a successful film and people are going for it and people are liking it. I don’t think one should ever worry about box office numbers. If the attention is there, then it’s a big trap."

Highlighting the social issue of illegal immigration across the world, Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance. |



