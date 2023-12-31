Rajkumar Hirani on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's box office numbers: 'Commercial success matters to me but...'

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rajkumar Hirani on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's box office numbers: 'Commercial success matters to me but...'

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's box office performance, Rajkumar Hirani said, "I’m happy with the response. I don’t think one should ever worry about box office numbers. If the attention is there, then it’s a big trap."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

article-main
Rajkumar Hirani with Dunki cast/File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki is Rajkumar Hirani's fifth directorial after Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014), and Sanju (2018). All his previous films have been critically and commercially acclaimed with the last three turning out to be huge money spinners.

Released in the theatres on December 21, the comedy drama has earned Rs 340.10 crore worldwide gross in its first nine days of release. Shah Rukh-starrer Jawan and Pathaan, both high-octane action thrillers, collected more than Rs 1000 crore at the global box office this year. Even Hirani's last film Sanju had grossed Rs 588.50 crore globally in 2018.

Talking about Dunki's box office performance, Rajkumar Hirani said that he doesn't make films with numbers in mind. Speaking to PTI, he said, "Of course, commercial success matters to me but I try not focus on it at all because the moment you start focusing on it, then you start colouring the kind of film you want to make."

"I take three or four years to make a film. This time I took five years to make a story. It should be like...let me make this film whatever the fate of the film is. Sometimes you will get a universal audience, sometimes you will get an audience which is in smaller pockets. India is a massive country and there will be all kinds of audiences liking all kinds of films", the filmmaker added.

Concluding his thoughts, Hirani told the news agency, "I’m happy with the response. Sometimes it will be massive, sometimes it will be different. It is a successful film and people are going for it and people are liking it. I don’t think one should ever worry about box office numbers. If the attention is there, then it’s a big trap."

Highlighting the social issue of illegal immigration across the world, Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance. |

READ | Rajkumar Hirani reveals he decided to work with Shah Rukh Khan after watching Cirkus: 'Had to wait for 20 years'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

New rules from January 1, 2024: 6 crucial financial changes to keep in mind

'Whole world is waiting for Jan 22's historic moment,’ says PM Modi during Ayodhya visit

Watch: Team India's intensive training for 2nd Test showdown against South Africa

After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's post amid India's Centurion Test defeat goes viral

Who is Arvind Panagariya, ex-NITI Aayog VC, appointed chairman of 16th Finance Commission?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE