Dunki box office collection day 10: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns Rs 9 crore on 2nd Saturday, mints Rs 176 crore in India

Despite facing competition from Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar, Dunki continues to shine at the box office.

Dunki box office collection day 10: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki continues to perform well in its second week, and the film shows good growth on the second Saturday.

The early estimates of the second Saturday are here, and as per industry tracker Sacnilk, Dunki earned Rs 9.25 crores on the second Saturday. Till now, Salaar has earned Rs 176.47 crore in India, and the film is racing towards Rs 200 crore in India. Dunki has maintained its growth at the box office, despite Prabhas-starrer Salaar's wave. On the 2nd Friday, Dunki earned Rs 7 crores, and on the 2nd Saturday, Dunki earned Rs 9.25 crores across India.

Released in cinemas on December 21, Dunki minted Rs 160 crore in its first week, and till now the film has earned 176 crore. Dunki is racing towards the Rs 350 crore club.

Rajkumar Hirani on Munna Bhai 3

After the success of Dunki, director Rajkumar Hirani opened up about reviving the much-awaited and delayed Munna Bhai 3. After Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, fans are awaiting for the OG duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to return as Munna Bhai and Circuit and talking about the third part, Rajkumar Hirani said in a conversation with ANI, "Munna Bhai ke sath humesha mera struggle yehi raha hai ki pichli do films itni achi ban gayi hai ki mere paas 5 aadhi likhi scripts abhi tak padi hui hai…. (The struggle with this film is that the first two films were blockbuster hits and I have five half-written scripts. I feel that if I don't reach the level of those two films I won't be able to make the third one. I have one story that can be made but some stories get outdated so only time will tell.)."