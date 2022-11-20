Search icon
Drishyam 2 box office prediction day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer shows fantastic growth, likely to earn Rs 22 crore

Drishyam 2 has already become a super-success and the film is on a spree of breaking records.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 06:19 AM IST

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office prediction day 2: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer much-awaited Drishyam 2 has become the most much-loved film of recent time. The sequel to the 2015 crime thriller was a sleeper hit at the box office, and it seems like the latest instalment will become an instant blockbuster. 

Speaking about the Drishyam 2 box office prediction of Saturday, the film has seen a great jump in the collections, and as per the early estimates, the film is expected to earn Rs 22-23 crores at the box office. Trade expert Sumit Kadel posted about the prediction. On his Twitter, he wrote, #Drishyam2 SATURDAY - ON DESTRUCTION MODE. Set to surpass 20 cr mark & heading towards ₹ 22 -23 cr nett on Day-2." 

Here's the Tweet

On his Twitter, Ajay shared a throwback photo from Drishyam's promotions, and the actor paid homage to the deceased soul by writing, "Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I’m taking a moment to remember Nishi… #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2."   

READ: Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn starrer gets midnight screenings at Mumbai multiplexes, owing to fantastic response

Both movies are the authorized remakes of the Mohanlal-starring, massively successful Drishyam series in Malayalam. The first instalment of Devgn's Drishyam was launched with less fanfare, but thanks to effective word-of-mouth, the movie went on to become a surprise hit at the box office. Nishikant battled cirrhosis and died in August 2020 at the age of 50. At the film’s trailer event, Ajay explained how the remake is different from the original.   

According to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the Malayalam film Gaitonde. So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek (the director) said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you." Drishyam 2 also stars Tabu, Rajat Kapur, and Shriya Sarin in the primary roles.

