Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn gets his fourth 150-crore movie, mints Rs 154 crore

Drishyam 2 is going super strong at the box office, and it is expected to surpass the Rs 200-crore mark by the third weekend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer crime-thriller Drishyam 2 is showing no sings of slowing down. The film is on a rampage, and it's going super strong at the box office. When it comes to the collection, Drishyam 2 isn't affected by Varun Dhawan's creature comedy Bhediya, and the film has entered into the 150-crore club within 12 days of its release. 

Trade expert Taran Adarsh posted about the box office figures, and wrote on his social media, "#Drishyam2 is displaying strong legs at the #BO... Should hit ₹ 175 cr in *Weekend 3*, while the DOUBLE CENTURY [₹ 200 cr] should happen in *Week 3* [weekdays] or *Weekend 4*… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr, Mon 5.44 cr, Tue 5.15 cr. Total: ₹ 154.49 cr. #India biz." 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

With Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn got his fourth 150-crore film. Earlier, Ajay Devgn touched the glorious mark with films like Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior, Double Dhamaal, and Golmaal Again. These films grossed over Rs 150 crore at the Indian box office. 

Over the years, Ajay Devgn has amassed quite a collection of luxury vehicles. He has a fleet of costly automobiles, including sedans, SUVs, and sports vehicles, all of which he often uses. Earlier this week, Ajay Devgn was spotted in Mumbai in a BMW 7-Series sedan.

Cars For You has uploaded the video on their YouTube account. The YouTuber in this clip identifies the actors in a Premium airport in Mumbai. In the clip, one of the young and promising actors in the business, Varun Dhawan, is seen making his way through the airport. Upon his arrival, he drives his brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLS40od. He smiles for the camera and makes his way toward the front door. After that, a BMW 7-Series luxury vehicle is shown in action. Ajay Devgn is seen here making his way out of the airport with his manager.

Drishyam 2 is Ajay's 4th release of 2022. Earlier he made an impact on the screen with Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Runway 34. 

