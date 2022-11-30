Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn gets his fourth 150-crore movie, mints Rs 154 crore

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer crime-thriller Drishyam 2 is showing no sings of slowing down. The film is on a rampage, and it's going super strong at the box office. When it comes to the collection, Drishyam 2 isn't affected by Varun Dhawan's creature comedy Bhediya, and the film has entered into the 150-crore club within 12 days of its release.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh posted about the box office figures, and wrote on his social media, "#Drishyam2 is displaying strong legs at the #BO... Should hit ₹ 175 cr in *Weekend 3*, while the DOUBLE CENTURY [₹ 200 cr] should happen in *Week 3* [weekdays] or *Weekend 4*… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr, Mon 5.44 cr, Tue 5.15 cr. Total: ₹ 154.49 cr. #India biz."

With Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn got his fourth 150-crore film. Earlier, Ajay Devgn touched the glorious mark with films like Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior, Double Dhamaal, and Golmaal Again. These films grossed over Rs 150 crore at the Indian box office.

Drishyam 2 is Ajay's 4th release of 2022. Earlier he made an impact on the screen with Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Runway 34.