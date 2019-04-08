'Don 3': Shah Rukh Khan out, Ranveer Singh in?

It's been eight years since Don 2 released and people have been waiting patiently for the third instalment of the hit franchise. Post Don 2, Farhan hasn't directed any film and fans wish Don 3 to be his next directorial. The actor-filmmaker is often bombarded with questions about the latest update on Don 3 and he always maintained the fact that nothing has been planned yet. Sometimes, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani open up about the much-awaited sequel which makes the fans lose their calm.

Now as per the latest reports in Mumbai Mirror, it's sad news for Shah Rukh fans. Rumours have it, the superstar has walked out of Don 3 citing personal reasons which have left the makers in a tough spot. The tabloid also stated that the makers have reportedly approached Ranveer Singh to replace King Khan in the hit franchise. They are currently in discussing stage and nothing has been confirmed yet.

It is also said that Katrina Kaif is being considered for the female lead in Don 3 replacing Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Well, only time will tell, whether these are mere rumours or facts!

Earlier this year, when Ritesh was quizzed about Don 3, he had said, "We are still working on it and don’t know when it will happen. It’s a keenly awaited franchise and we can’t disappoint the fans."

There were reports making the rounds that SRK opted out of Saare Jahaan Se Accha to be a part of Don 3. Right now, the superstar hasn't revealed his next project.