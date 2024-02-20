Don 3: Kiara Advani replaces Priyanka Chopra, joins Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's film, fans say 'chalegi nahi'

The makers welcomed Kiara Advani into the Don universe, but fans of the franchise aren't that welcoming. The announcement has met with mixed to negative reactions on social media.

After Ranveer Singh replaced Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, Kiara Advani replaced Priyanka Chopra as the female lead in the reboot of the crime thriller franchise. On Tuesday, the producers of Don 3, Excel Entertainment, welcomed Kiara Adavni to the Don universe and announced her addition to the franchise on social media.

Kiara will step into the shoes of Priyanka Chopra and reprise the character of Roma. Don 3 will be a reboot of the Farhan Akhtar franchise, which is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's classic blockbuster Don (1978). Excel Entertainment dropped the announcement reel on their social media with the caption, "Welcome to the Don universe @kiaraaliaadvani #Don3."

. Here's the post

About Don 3

The original version of Don starring Amitabh Bachchan in dual role was created by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Later, Javed's son and actor-director Farhan Akhtar rebooted the franchise with Shah Rukh Kahn, who also starred in a 2011 sequel. However, for the threequel, Shah Rukh Khan did not agree with the script and hence turned down the offer to return as Don and the role went to Ranveer Singh. Don 3 is slated for release in the cinemas in 2025.