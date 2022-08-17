Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap talks about stardom of Shah Rukh Khan, says 'it's your responsibility...'

Anurag Kashyap-Shah Rukh Khan/File photos

Anurag Kashyap is currently on a promotional spree for his next directorial Dobaaraa headlined by Taapsee Pannu. The science fiction mystery thriller, also featuring Pavail Gulati, Rahul Bhat, and Saswata Chatterjee among others, releases in cinemas this Friday, August 19.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker, known for his critically acclaimed films like Gangs of Wasseypur series, Black Friday, Ugly, Gulaal, and Dev.D among others, talked about the stardom that Shah Rukh Khan still enjoys in India and how the Indian audience connects to the Swades actor.

While talking about the stardom of actors, Kashyap said, "In India, the stardom is over but the madness is still somehow associated with Shah Rukh Khan. They (the audience) will watch his film on the first day and if it doesn't deliver, they will reject the film the same way they love him and then they will wait for his next film."



"Everybody loves Shah Rukh Khan - the persona and the person, but that love also gives them a right to reject him. They are like 'take us somewhere else, you always took us out of where we are and our reality, and it's your responsibility Shah Rukh Khan to make me feel good about myself. You give me hope, you give me aspirations, and you take me out of this world. If you don't take me out of my dreary life and take me elsewhere, then I reject you'. That's how the audience sees him today", Anurag said talking about how an ordinary citizen connects with King Khan.

And thus, SRK's three films next year are highly awaited. First he will be seen in the actioner Pathaan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, then he has another action film Jawan with Nayanthara, and finally he will be seen in the social comedy Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.