Darlings: Vijay Varma reveals Shah Rukh Khan wanted to play his character Hamza opposite Alia Bhatt

Vijay Varma/Instagram

Vijay Varma is currently basking in the success of his latest film Darlings as the Gully Boy actor has been receiving tremendous acclaim for portraying the abusive husband Hamza Shaikh in the film. The film shows Vijay's Hamza torturing the lives of Alia Bhatt's Badrunissa 'Badru' Ansari Shaikh and her mother Shamshunissa 'Shamshu' Ansari, played by Shefali Shah.

In a recent interview, Vijay revealed that Shah Rukh Khan, who has also co-produced Darlings under his and his wife Gauri Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment, had loved Hamza so much that the Pathaan actor had said that he would have played him if he was younger.

Talking to Film Companion Local, Vijay said, "I remember somebody had told me that when Shah Rukh read the script, he said, ‘Agar main young hota toh main hi karta (If I was younger, I would’ve done this role)’, which was interesting for me to hear. That was also one of the reasons I felt that I could do this role. If Shah Rukh Khan thinks that he can do this role, being an absolute lover-boy and a sweetheart. Of course, I was scared to take up a role like this, but I’m very glad that it hit the nail on the head."

Darlings marks Jasmeet K. Reen's directorial debut and also Alia Bhatt's debut as a producer as she has bankrolled the film under her company Eternal Sunshine Productions. Apart from the brilliant performances of the three main leads, the film also features Roshan Mathew, Vijay Maurya, and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

After Darlings, Vijay will be sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Sujoy Ghosh's film adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. The film marks Kareena's digital debut and will also be streamed on Netflix.