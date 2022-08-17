Search icon
Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap not wanting The Kashmir Files to be picked as India's entry at Oscars

The Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap said in a recent interview that Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR should be picked as India's entry at Oscars.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

Vivek Agnihotri-Anurag Kashyap/File photo-Twitter

The Kashmir Files has been one of the biggest blockbusters in the Indian cinema this year as the Vivek Agnihotri directorial collected around Rs 340 crore at the box office worldwide. The film, featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others, received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap said that he hopes The Kashmir Files is not selected as India's entry at the Oscars.

While talking about the SS Rajamouli-directed RRR's impact on the West, Kashyap told Galatta Plus, "The west sees RRR differently than what we see, and they have loved RRR. If RRR becomes India's selection, 99% it might get nominated at the Academy Awards. That's the impact RRR has had on the world of Hollywood. India might actually have a nomination in the final five, if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files."

Now, Vivek Agnihotri has reacted strongly to this statement calling Anurag a part of the 'genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood' as his film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990. Sharing a news piece that carried this information on his Twitter account, Vivek tweeted, "IMPORTANT: The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa."

READ | Anurag Kashyap talks about RRR impact on Hollywood, says 'it has 99% chance of getting nominated at Oscars if...'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anurag Kashyap's next film Dobaaraa headlined by Taapsee Pannu releases this Friday. the science fiction mystery thriller is the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage which featured Alvaro Morte, popularly known as The Professor from the Netflix crime drama show Money Heist. It is the second time that Anurag Kashyap is directing Taapsee Pannu after their 2018 romantic drama Manmarziyaan.

