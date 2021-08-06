Disha Patani's HOT strapless bikini look is burning up the internet, see VIRAL photo

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is an active social media user and she loves teasing her fans with some hot and sexy photos of herself. Disha's Instagram timeline is filled with photos mostly from her beach vacations. Especially since the outbreak of COVID, Disha Patani has been taking to the photo-sharing app to drop pictures from her exotic beach holidays, expressing how much she is missing unwinding by the beachside.

On Thursday (August 5), Disha Patani took her fans by surprise when she shared a throwback picture sporting a sexy pink strapless bikini from her beach vacay where she can be seen unwinding, comfortably seated under a tree. The 'Malang' star completed her overall 'too hot to handle beach look' with a matching pink summer hat.

Minutes after Disha dropped the gorgeous picture on her Instagram handle, fans flocked to the comments section of the post and dropped some wonderful words praising Disha's flawless beauty and awesome body.

Check out the photo here:

A day ago, Disha dropped some stunning photos donning a brown crop top, giving major make-up goals. In the caption, the diva revealed that she chose to do her own make-up and hair. And, of course, she did a splendid job at being her own make-up artist. She completed her look with statement earrings and a neckpiece, making her whole look elegant yet chic.

Disha left netizens impressed with her make-up skills and her fans, in awe of her flawless beauty. The onlookers showered the actress with praises and love, especially for her stunning makeover.

Check out the photo here:

This is not the first time Disha has stunned her fans donning upon a dewy look, created by herself. Earlier too, Disha has turn make-up artist for herself and given her fans some looks to take inspiration from.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns'.