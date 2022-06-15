Disha Patani flaunts her sexy curves in red bikini, mirror selfie breaks the internet

Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani is one of the hottest and sizzling actresses in the Hindi film industry. The Malang star often shares her bold and steamy photos on her Instagram, which go viral on the internet. And same was the case on Tuesday, June 14, when Disha shared three hot photos flaunting her sexy curves.

As Disha celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday, June 13, it seems that the actress gave a perfect return gift to her fans. She shared a carousel set of three pictures. In the first click, Disha is seen wearing a black bra and red pants while she clicks her selfie in the mirror. The third picture is of a beautiful pink rose flower that the actress has kept on her lap.

But it's the second picture that has broken the internet. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, is seen clicking her mirror selfie in a sizzling red bikini. The comments section under her photo is filled with red hearts and fire emojis.

Talking about Disha's upcoming projects, she will be seen in two exciting films later this year. The first is Dharma Productions' action-franchise Yodha and the second is Mohit Suri's spiritual sequel to his own 2014 film Ek Villain, titled Ek Villain Returns. The former arrives in cinema halls on November 11, while the latter will hit theatres on July 29.



Apart from the above two flicks, Disha has also been signed for the big-budget science fiction film tentatively titled Project K. One of the most awaited projects, the Nag Ashwin directorial stars some of the biggest names from Indian cinema including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.