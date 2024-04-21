Diljit Dosanjh's biggest flop ended Karan Johar's career, not available on OTT, director quit Bollywood, film earned...

Diljit Dosanjh has shined among his fans for Amar Singh Chamkila, but five years back, there was a Hindi film of his that became his biggest flop.

Diljit Dosanjh is a superstar in Punjab and in recent years his popularity has transcended the boundaries. His recent work, Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, again proved his impressive acting chops. Apart from giving chartbuster songs, Diljit has helmed several Punjabi blockbusters, including comedy franchises Sardarji, Jatt and Juliet, hard-hitting dramas Punjab 1984, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, and Jodi.

In 2016, Diljit ventured into Bollywood and made an impressive debut with the crime drama film Udta Punjab. Despite Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt's towering performance, Diljit left his mark as Sartaaj Singh. After Abhishek Chaubey's film, Diljit was seen in a movie that became his biggest flop.

Diljit Dosanjh's biggest flop is...

Welcome To New York, the 2018 film was touted as the first comedy film in 3D, and it had an ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, and Ritesh Deshmukh. The movie also featured cameo appearances of Bollywood stalwarts, including Salman Khan, Preity Zinta late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rana Daggubati, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor, and Bipasha Basu.

Welcome To New York revolves around Teji (Diljit Dosanjh), a recovery agent who dreams of being an actor, and Jeenal Patel (Sonakshi Sinha), a fashion designer who becomes part of the IIFA Awards.

Box office collection of Welcome To New York

Directed by Chakri Tolleri, Welcome To New York was released in cinemas on February 23, 2018, to overwhelmingly negative reviews. Critics slammed the movie for being a sloppy, unfunny, and lazy tribute to Bollywood. As Bollywood Hungama reported, the film only earned Rs 2.38 crore in India and grossed Rs 6.95 crore worldwide, ending up becoming the biggest flop of Diljit's career.

After the debacle of Welcome To New York, director Chakri quit Bollywood and has not directed any other film apart from his delayed Khamoshi (Kolaiyuthir Kaalam in Tamil). Even Karan Johar said in an interview, "I am a big flop actor. None of my films run. I did Bombay Velvet and Welcome to New York. and both didn’t work. Nobody should cast me in any film. I should not be taken. No viability with me. I am a very big flop actor.”