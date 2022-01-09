Dharmendra shares pic of Sunny Deol enjoying snowfall, fans say THIS

Dharmendra and Sunny Deol never fail to impress us with their videos and photos on social media. The father-son duo often shares glimpses of their trips, they leave no chance to shower love on each other.

Dharmendra on Sunday took to Instagram and dropped a very cute pic of Sunny Deol in which he can be seen enjoying the snowfall. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Sunny, extremely happy to see you enjoying the Snowfall. Love you, take care.” Their fans were extremely happy to see this side of Sunny.

One of them commented, “Nighahe naj karti h falak k ashiyane me lakho jan dete h aap k mushkurane pe,” while another mentioned, “aapkadharam paji love you take care jeete raho khush raho.”

Take a look:

Sunny posing in the snow:

Earlier, Sunny had posted a video from Manali on Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Icing on the cake. Enjoy every moment of Life. #Mountains #snowday #Sunday.” On the post, one of the fans mentioned, “Sir mai aapka bahut bada fan hu love u sunny sir.” While another wrote, “Lots of love to you Sunny and for your Son.”

From his social media stories, we can predict how much Sunny love spending time in Manali. Earlier, he visited the city with his father Dharmendra. On the work front, the actor will be seen in ‘Gadar 2.’