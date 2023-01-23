Deepika Padukone reveals the one career advice her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan gave her

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have worked together in four films

Deepika Padukone is reuniting with her favourite co-star Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in over eight years. Having made her debut with Shah Rukh in 2007, she went on to co-star with him in a couple of other successes. Their next film – Pathaan – which releases in two days, is probably their biggest yet. In a recent interaction, Deepika revealed a career advice that Shah Rukh had once given her that she sticks by even today.

The promotions for Pathaan have been quite different with no interviews or public appearances by the cast and the crew. Instead, Yash Raj Films has released videos of the key players talking about the film. After videos featuring director Sidharth Malhotra and actors Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, on Monday, YRF shared the newest edition called Pathaan converations with Deepika Padukone.

In the video, Deepika spoke about a number of things, ranging from her the film’s popular song Besharam Rang to how she achieved her toned and fit look for the film. And she also talked in deoth about her chemistry and equation with Shah Rukh. Talking about her experience of shooting the film, Deepika revealed the one advice Shah Rukh had given her early on in her career. “Eventually, for me, movies become really special because of the experiences and I have had a great time here. I think we have all had a great time. That shows in the film. It shows in the songs for sure. All of you have seen it. In fact, Shah Rukh was the first one who had given me this piece of advice. He said, ‘always collaborate with people who you know you are going to have a good time with’. And I surely did on this film. And I think that’s what will make this film a huge success,” she said.

Pathaan is a spy thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. Deepika plays a spy herself, who has been described as a ‘total femme fatale’. The film, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, will be releasing in theatres on January 25.