#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan requests Ram Charan to take him to theatre in Telugu states to watch Pathaan on first day

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan is breaking records with huge advance bookings for the first day of its theatrical release.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan requests Ram Charan to take him to theatre in Telugu states to watch Pathaan on first day
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan-Ram Charan/File photos

With just four days to go before Pathaan releases worldwide on January 25, Shah Rukh Khan held another #AskSRK session on his Twitter account on Saturday, January 21 in which he gave sassy and witty replies to fan questions on the micro-blogging platform. While responding to one of his fans, SRK also made a special request to the Telugu superstar Ram Charan.

One of his fans asked, "Hi Sir, Will you visit any theatre in Telugu states on the movie release date", to which Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Yeah if Ram Charan takes me!!". Well now, the ball is in Charan's court if he too replies to SRK and actually accepts his request to take him to a theatre in a Telugu state on next Wednesday, January 25.

Meanwhile, the advance bookings for Pathaan are breaking records with each passing day. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has already pocketed more than Rs 10 crore from the first-day ticket sales, as per several trade portals, and is set for a humongous opening at the box-office.

The Siddharth Anand-directed film will set the foundation for the YRF spy universe. Though not seen in the trailer, Salman has confirmed that he will be seen in a crucial cameo in Pathaan in his Tiger avatar and it is also rumoured that Hrithik will be seen in the post-credit sequence hinting at War 2. Shah Rukh too has confirmed that he will appear as Pathaan in Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger franchise set to release on Diwali 2023.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR with Jr NTR. The Telugu film is having a glorious run in Hollywood picking up several awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. It is now eyeing to get a few Oscar nominations, which will be announced on January 24, a day before the Pathaan release.

