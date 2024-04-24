Meet actor who was insulted by Farah Khan, was thrown out of reality show, later became judge of...

Raghu Ram once gave audition for Indian Idol and was rejected by the judges Anu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam.

Indian television producer and actor known for his work at MTV India, Raghu Ram, needs no introduction as he was the host of India's most popular reality show, Roadies.

But do you know that he was once thrown out of Indian Idol? It might seem unbelievable, but Raghu Ram, now known for his role on Roadies, once auditioned for the reality singing competition Indian Idol. This happened during the show's debut on SONY TV in 2004-05, when Abhijeet Sawant emerged as the winner.

However, he got into a verbal spat with the judges, Anu Kapoor, Farah Khan, and Sonu Nigam after they didn't like his performance. Raghu felt insulted, after being asked to walk out of the show.

Raghu Ram, in his recent interview, discussed his exit from the MTV show. In an interview with India Today, Raghu revealed that the show took a toll on his marriage and mentioned that he and his brother Rajiv Lakshman believed that their exit marked a decline in the show's quality.

He said, "Personally, my life was going through a lot of upheaval because of Roadies and because of the surrounding craze. My marriage was suffering. Ultimately, I got divorced. My mental health, my physical health and everything else was just crazy. I needed to take a step away. So I stopped, and I'm glad I did. Not one day have I regretted walking away."

While talking about his return to the show, he said, "No, not going to happen. We were asked, but no, I don't want to. I haven't seen Roadies ever since I left. It is not 'that' Roadies now. It is a completely different show with the name Roadies on it. The format can be compared more to the voice than to the previous Roadies. When Rajiv and I walked away that day, that show was over. That particular format was over."