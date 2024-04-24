Meet actor who was insulted by Farah Khan, was thrown out of reality show, later became judge of...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Aamir Khan debuts at The Great Indian Kapil Show for 'comedy ki Dangal', opens up about skipping award shows

Meet man, his family’s net worth is whopping Rs 30319 crore, he is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

Meet couple who donated island to Yoga guru Ramdev, gave loan to start Rs 55490 crore firm, they live in...

Not 12th Fail, The Goat Life, Laapataa Ladies, but this film made by students has been selected for Cannes Film Festival

'PM Modi scared of...': Rahul Gandhi calls party manifesto 'revolutionary', backs redistribution of wealth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Aamir Khan debuts at The Great Indian Kapil Show for 'comedy ki Dangal', opens up about skipping award shows

Meet man, his family’s net worth is whopping Rs 30319 crore, he is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

Meet couple who donated island to Yoga guru Ramdev, gave loan to start Rs 55490 crore firm, they live in...

8 fruits to avoid in summers

Health benefits of drinking almond milk 

8 animals only found in Thar desert

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Watch: Aamir Khan debuts at The Great Indian Kapil Show for 'comedy ki Dangal', opens up about skipping award shows

Not 12th Fail, The Goat Life, Laapataa Ladies, but this film made by students has been selected for Cannes Film Festival

Meet actor, whose mega Bollywood debut got shelved, first film flopped, left Squid Game for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet actor who was insulted by Farah Khan, was thrown out of reality show, later became judge of...

Raghu Ram once gave audition for Indian Idol and was rejected by the judges Anu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 02:08 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Raghu Ram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian television producer and actor known for his work at MTV India, Raghu Ram, needs no introduction as he was the host of India's most popular reality show, Roadies.

But do you know that he was once thrown out of Indian Idol? It might seem unbelievable, but Raghu Ram, now known for his role on Roadies, once auditioned for the reality singing competition Indian Idol. This happened during the show's debut on SONY TV in 2004-05, when Abhijeet Sawant emerged as the winner.

However, he got into a verbal spat with the judges, Anu Kapoor, Farah Khan, and Sonu Nigam after they didn't like his performance. Raghu felt insulted, after being asked to walk out of the show. 

Raghu Ram, in his recent interview, discussed his exit from the MTV show. In an interview with India Today, Raghu revealed that the show took a toll on his marriage and mentioned that he and his brother Rajiv Lakshman believed that their exit marked a decline in the show's quality.

He said, "Personally, my life was going through a lot of upheaval because of Roadies and because of the surrounding craze. My marriage was suffering. Ultimately, I got divorced. My mental health, my physical health and everything else was just crazy. I needed to take a step away. So I stopped, and I'm glad I did. Not one day have I regretted walking away."

While talking about his return to the show, he said, "No, not going to happen. We were asked, but no, I don't want to. I haven't seen Roadies ever since I left. It is not 'that' Roadies now. It is a completely different show with the name Roadies on it. The format can be compared more to the voice than to the previous Roadies. When Rajiv and I walked away that day, that show was over. That particular format was over."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet PhD wife of IIT graduate who secured Rs 100 crore package, was fired within a year, his AIR was…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance to make big announcement on April 25, to unveil a new free…

Meet Gautam Adani’s ‘right hand’, used to work as teacher, he’s now Rs 1600000 crore…

Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, left job at father’s Rs 5970000 crore firm, inspired by Sudha Murty, he is…

WhatsApp testing new features for Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy and other Android phone users

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement