Is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan fees less than half of Akshay Kumar's fees for Cuttputlli? Here's what Jackky Bhagnani said

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan-Akshay Kumar in Cuttputlli/File photos

It is said that Bollywood stars often charge exorbitant fees for their movies and there have been multiple conjectures about the same among industry insiders and audiences.

Recently, a trade expert was quoted telling India Today.in that Shah Rukh Khan has charged around Rs 35-Rs 40 crore for his upcoming actioner Pathaan. A portal then compared the same with the alleged outrageous fee of Akshay Kumar for Cuttputlli last year. Last year, it was reported that Akshay charged Rs 120 crore for the crime thriller, which formed 80% of the whole film's budget.

Now, Cuttputlli producer Jackky Bhagnani has rubbished these reports in a recent interview. Talking to Hindustan Times, Jackky said, "Whoever calculates and reports actors’ fee this way is doing a misinformed calculation to begin with. Every top actor in the industry now has a stake in the films’ profit."

"Their overall fee is a function of that stake and how much the film earns on the box office. This is the way it works, whether for SRK or Akshay Kumar or Salman Khan, or most leading stars. To compare one actor’s base fee with another actor’s overall profit earning is like comparing apples with oranges", the actor-producer added.

Jackky meant the profit-sharing deals that most actors engage in with the production houses these days. Calling Akshay 'most fair' regarding his fees, he concluded, "I can’t specifically comment on anyone else but I am doing my fourth film as a producer with Akshay Sir and I find him most fair when it comes to charging his fees."

For the unversed, Jackky co-owns the production company Pooja Entertainment with his father Vashu Bhagnani. His four films with Akshay Kumar comprise Bell Bottom and Cuttputlli, which have already been released, and another two films namely Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Capsule Gill, which are set to release this year.



