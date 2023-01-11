Shah Rukh Khan says he 'started dancing to Naatu Naatu' after RRR song's Golden Globes win, congratulates SS Rajamouli

Shah Rukh Khan- RRR

After team RRR made India proud at the Golden Globes Awards, congratulations have started pouring in. Several celebrities across the film industry are celebrating the historic win of RRR's song Naatu Naatu bagging Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes Awards.

After Alia Bhatt, A.R Rahman, Vivek Agnihotri and Chiranjeevi, Shah Rukh Khan also celebrated the victory of the team. The Pathaan actor took his feelings to Twitter, and wrote, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!"

Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023

SRK replied to Rajamouli's tweet on the trailer of his upcoming actioner. Yesterday, after Pathaan trailer got released, the Baahubali director shared his view on Pathaan, and tweeted, "The trailer looks fab. The King returns!!! Lots of (love) @iamsrk. All the best to the entire team of Pathaan."

Lots of @iamsrk . All the best to the entire team of Pathaan... https://t.co/TvtVhTIshk — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 10, 2023

Naatu Naatu was a rage in India, and now it has also swept the international jury and audiences in awe, that's the reason why Naatu Naatu beat other nominations and won the Best Original Song trophy. In a video shared by RRR official page, we can see director Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR cheering loud and clapping after the presenter announced Naatu Naatu as the winner of Best Original Song. Music director MM Keeravani went ahead on the stage to receive the trophy.

In the Best Song category, Naatu Naatu competed with Where the Crawdads Sing' Carolina, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio's Ciao Papa, Top Gun: Maverick's Hold My Hand, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lift Me Up.

Soon after the victory, Alia Bhatt shared her reaction to the win on her Instagram. The actress shared the clip from the event on her Instagram stories and dropped heart emojis on it. RRR was released in cinemas on March 25, 2022.