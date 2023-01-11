Search icon
Alia Bhatt, AR Rahman, Chiranjeevi, Vivek Agnihotri celebrate RRR song Naatu Naatu's win at Golden Globes Awards 2023

Celebrations have already as the Indian film industry is proudly congratulating MM Keeravani and team RRR for bagging the Golden Globe trophy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Alia Bhatt- AR Rahman on RRR iconic win

As team RRR has made India proud by bagging the Best Original Song trophy at the prestigious Golden Globes Awards 2023, celebrations and congratulations have already started. Several celebrities from the Indian film industry have shared their feeling about the iconic win. 

Alia Bhatt, who has also been a part of SS Rajamouli's epic directorial were among the early one to celebrate the victory. On her Instagram stories, Alia dropped the winner announcement moment with heart emojis. 

Here's Alia Bhatt's story

image

Oscar winner, Ace music composer AR Rahman also congratulated composer MM Keeravani for the historic win. On his, Twitter Rahman tweeted, "Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!" 

Here's AR Rahman's tweet

RRR actor Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi also reacted to the achievement. On his Twitter, he congratulated the team and wrote, "What a Phenomenal, Historic  Achievement! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu!! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli!! India is proud of you! 

Here's Chiranjeevi's tweet

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also congratulated the team on the iconic victory. Vivek took his thoughts to Twitter, and tweeted, ""Big big congratulations to @mmkeeravaani & @ssrajamouli and entire @RRRMovie team for the big win. This is the year of Indian cinema. A new beginning."

Here's Vivek's tweet

In the Best Song category, Naatu Naatu competed and beat Where the Crawdads Sing's Carolina, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio's Ciao Papa, Top Gun: Maverick's Hold My Hand, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lift Me Up. The 80th Golden Globes Awards is hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

