Deepika Padukone reveals why filming Pathaan song Besharam Rang was difficult: 'I had to work a lot harder'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan song Besharam Rang

Deepika Padukone is all set to be seen in the upcoming action thriller Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. With just two days to go for the film, the hype and anticipation are through the roof. In a recent interaction, Deepika spoke about the film, particularly the experience of shooting the film’s much-talked about dance number Besharam Rang.

The promotions for the film have been quite different with no interviews or public appearances by the cast and the crew. Instead, Yash Raj Films has released videos of the key players talking about the film. After videos featuring director Sidharth Malhotra and actors Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, on Monday, YRF shared the newest edition called Pathaan converations with Deepika Padukone.

In the video, Deepika spoke about a number of things, ranging from her chemistry with Shah Rukh to how she achieved her toned and fit look for the film. Among those was a discussion on the film’s two songs Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Deepika said, “For Besharam Rang, I had to work a lot harder. That is, in a way, my solo song. The location we were shooting at was really difficult because even though the song looks really summery and bright and beautiful, it was actually freezing and extremely windy. So, we were working in very difficult conditions. Still, to make it look like it was beautiful and sunny was the tough part.”

The actress added that she couldn’t choose one of the two songs as her favourite but was happy that both were a hit with the fans. “Having said that, I think I had fun in both of the songs. The seocnd one is with Shah Rukh (Jhoome Jo Pathaan). When he and I dance together, we have a really good time. Both of us are kind of dancers who don’t worry too much about the technicality of a step. We just understand it and have fun with it,” she added.

Pathaan is a spy thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. Deepika plays a spy herself, who has been described as a ‘total femme fatale’. The film, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, will be releasing in theatres on January 25.