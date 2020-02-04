Search icon
'Darr' was written keeping me in mind: Rahul Roy shares interesting fact about Shah Rukh Khan's film

On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Rahul Roy revealed that he was the first choice for Shah Rukh Khan's role in 'Darr'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2020, 05:07 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan became the favourite anti-hero back in the 90s when he played a stalker and murderer in movies namely Anjaam, Darr and Baazigar. But did you know the superstar was not the first choice for Yash Chopra directorial Darr? Yes, on his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Rahul Roy revealed that Darr was originally written keeping him on the mind. Roy spoke about it when he celebrated the 30 years of the release of his blockbuster Aashiqui on the show.

As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Rahul told on TKSS, "I remember Yash Chopra ji had called me for a narration. I was preoccupied with other films and couldn’t take up the offer as many of the projects I had signed on were already on floors and filmmakers were fighting for my dates."

The 51-year-old actor further shared, "Well, the film was Darr, which later went to Shah Rukh Khan and shaped his career. His character Rahul was written keeping me in mind. I still have the big regret of not signing that film."

Rahul had revealed that he was offered 49 films at the same time six months after the release of Aashiqui. Meanwhile, talking about Darr, the film also starred Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahul was last seen in Cabaret released in 2019 starring Richa Chadha in the lead role. He was also the winner of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss season one back in 2006.

