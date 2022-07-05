Darlings teaser out: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah starrer will leave you intrigued

Darlings/Netflix

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday, shared the teaser of her much-awaited dark-comedy film Darlings which indulges the Dear Zindagi actor with her co-star Vijay Varma in a quirky conversation.

The Raazi actor took to her Instagram and shared the teaser along with the caption, "It’s just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August #DarlingsOnNetflix."

Darlings is a dark comedy-drama which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

READ: Kaali: Row over Hindu Goddess smoking in film poster, case filed against director Leena Manimekalai

Check out the teaser below:

In the film, Shefali Shah is portraying the role of Alia's mother, whereas Vijay is going to portray the role of the RRR actor's husband.

Apart from acting, Darlings marks the debut of Alia Bhatt as a producer. She will be jointly producing the film under her home production company Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Post marriage and pregnancy, Darlings is going to be Alia`s first on-screen performance, and the excitement among the fans has reached a new extent.The official release date of the film is still awaited and will exclusively stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Meanwhile, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor also has Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan on her bucket list, which is slated to release on September 9, 2022.