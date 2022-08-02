Search icon
Darlings actor Alia Bhatt opens up on Bollywood vs South debate, says 'all their films have....'

Read on to know what mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has to say about the North vs South debate in the Indian film industry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is currently promoting her upcoming film Darlings which also marks her debut as a producer as the dark comedy is the first movie that the Raazi actress has bankrolled under her production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, named after one of her favourite films Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

In a recent interview, Alia opened up about the success of recent South Indian films such as KGF Chapter 2, Pushpa, and RRR in which she herself starred opposite Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She said that the audience should be kind towards Hindi cinema and added that all South films have not worked well at the box office.

Speaking to Indian Express, the Dear Zindagi actress said, “It’s a tough year for Indian cinema. We should be a little kind to Hindi films. Today, we are sitting here and saying, ‘Oh Bollywood, oh Hindi cinema…’. But are we counting the films that have done well this year? Even in the south industry, all their films have not worked. Some of the films have worked, and they are very good films. But similarly over here, starting with my film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, have worked and done very well.”

Alia added that a good film will always do well and said that the dull phase of Bollywood is because the industry is now in the post-pandemic phase. She continued, "We are re-assessing what are the films that we are going to put into a theatre, what are the films that will release directly on an OTT platform, and what is the general consumer habit? So, we are just understanding that. But, it doesn’t mean that Hindi cinema is over. This ain’t happening."

Also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles, Darlings is directed by Jasmeet K. Reen in her directorial debut and will stream on the OTT platform Netflix from August 5 onwards.

