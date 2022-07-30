Search icon
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt steals Ranbir Kapoor's blazer for her OOTD, Ananya Panday, Pooja Bhatt react

Alia Bhatt stole her husband Ranbir Kapoor's blazer for her look, and this has left her fans amazed over their chemistry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 07:32 AM IST

Alia Bhatt

Nowadays, Alia Bhatt is making headlines for everything. From her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor to her pregnancy announcement, Alia is everywhere. Ranbir and Alia are sending major couple goals, and they look adorable together. Another factor that makes their duo favourable is the transparency factor. 

Alia posted a carousel post on her Instagram in which she's looking gorgeous in a sequined mini dress with a blazer over it. Well, if you also find Bhatt attractive, then you have to give credit to husband Ranbir. Yes, Alia is wearing a blazer of Kapoor, and she has confessed it herself. The actress shared the photos with a caption that says, "while the husbands away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my darlings."  

Here is the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

As soon as Alia posted the photos, several of her fans adored their chemistry and praised it. Ananya Panday wrote, "Aliaaaa." Mommy Soni Razdan dropped a laughing emoji with a heart emoji." Sister Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Hawwwt!" Riddhima Kapoor Sahani wrote, "Prettiest." A user asserted, "Mind Blowing Picture." Another fan asserted, "Gorgeous." 

On the work front, Alia will soon be seen in her maiden production venture Darlings. During the press conference of her upcoming movie, Alia shared her views over her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh being trolled for his recent nude photoshoot. Bhatt added, ""I don't like anything negative said about my favourite co-star Ranveer Singh...toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti. I love him, he's eternally favourite to every one of us actually and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love."

Apart from Darlings, Alia will also be seen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in the much-awaited Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Followed by Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

