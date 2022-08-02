In pics: Darlings star Alia Bhatt's maternity fashion is all things chic and comfy

Alia Bhatt is on a promotional spree as the actresses upcoming film Darlings is all set for a premiere on Netflix on August 5. The soon-to-be-mommy has been giving interviews and hopping from one city to another promotiing her film along with the cast and in the meantime also giving out some jaor maternity fashion goals. From sporting a sunshine yellow dress, chic pantsuit to donning traditional wear, Alia Bhatt's maternity fashion has been on point. Take a look at the looks Alia has sported during the Darlings promotions so far.