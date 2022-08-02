In pics: Darlings star Alia Bhatt's maternity fashion is all things chic and comfy

Alia Bhatt's maternity fashion has been on point. Take a look at the looks Alia has sported during the Darlings promotions so far.
Alia Bhatt is on a promotional spree as the actresses upcoming film Darlings is all set for a premiere on Netflix on August 5. The soon-to-be-mommy has been giving interviews and hopping from one city to another promotiing her film along with the cast and in the meantime also giving out some jaor maternity fashion goals. From sporting a sunshine yellow dress, chic pantsuit to donning traditional wear, Alia Bhatt's maternity fashion has been on point. Take a look at the looks Alia has sported during the Darlings promotions so far.
1. Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in ethnic wear
Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in ethnic wear as she promoted her upcoming Netflix film Darlings recently. Alia looked stunning in a satin blue printed oversized ethnic wear with the help of which she hid her baby bump. The actress teamed the attire with dewy makeup as she opted for kohl eyes and a dash of colour on the lips. Alia completed her look with a pair of silver earrings, a bindi and an oversized ring. She styled her hair in soft curls.
2. Alia Bhatt looks stunning in black traditional wear
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a black anarkali sourced from the atelier of designer Punit Balana. The anarkali featured oversized sleeves, a deep V-neckline with pleat detailing. The attire also had silver embellishments on it. Alia opted fot silver jhumkas and nude makeup with soft kohled eyes and a tint of colour on the lips to complete the look.
3. Alia Bhatt's glammed-up avatar
Alia bhatt recently went all glam as she showed up in a black and silver shimmery outfit for Darlings promotion in Mumbai. She teamed the outfit with her husband Ranbir Kapoor's black blazer to hide her baby bump. "while the husbands away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my darlings," Alia wrote on Instagram.
4. Alia Bhatt looked chic in classic, oversized white shot and denim
Alia Bhatt looked chic as she sported a boho-style look during one of her recent outings.Alia was seen wearing a classic oversized white shirt which she paired with unique ruffled-distressed style jeans. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor accessorized her look with statement golden hoops and a set of rings. For makeup, she went for a dewy makeup look with nude lips to complement her outfit. Alia donned matching heels to complete the entire chic yet classy look.
5. Alia Bhatt's stylish pantsuit
Alia Bhatt sure looked stylish as she posed in a yellow pantsuit recently. Alia wore a black top and teamed it with the mellow yellow cocloured pantsuit set. She opted for white heels and left her hair open in soft curls.
6. Alia Bhatt looks like a ray of sunshine in yellow dress
On the day Darlings trailer released, at the launch event ALia Bhatt wore a bright and comfy yellow dress.She made a strong case for maternity fashion as the halter neck A-line dress perfectly hid her baby bump and the colour made her pregnancy glow unmissable. Flaunting her blemish no-makeup look, Alia rocked smokey eyes. For her hair, she went for a messy ponytail. She paired her dress with hot pink block heels and added some rings to complete the look.