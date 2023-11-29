Dalip Tahil teaches 'Madan Chopra way of business' at IIM, fans call him marketing genius for 'monetising' Baazigar meme

Actor Dalip Tahil, who famously played the villain Madan Chopra in Baazigar, recently used his character for a talk at IIM Mumbai.

Among the older generation of actors in Bollywood, there are few who have adapted to the fun side of social media quite as beautifully as Dalip Tahil. The actor, known for his supporting and nagative roles in films and TV, has been known to crack self-deprecating humour and refer to his iconic villain characters for Instagram Reels. Now, he has taken it a step further, using this newfound social capital to ‘teach’ at IIM Mumbai.

Earlier in November, Dalip Tahil posted a video of himself from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management campus in Mumbai. The actor was there to deliver a talk to the students. But what caught many people’s attention was that the actor incorporated his film journey and pop culture references in his talk. In fact, the banner behind him showed his face from the 1993 hit Baazigar and referred to his character in it with the title: ‘how to take over a business Madan Chopra style’. Tahil captioned his video, “Teaching the next generation how to do it right.” The video has since gone viral.

Madan Chopra was Baazigar’s antagonist who famously duped his business partner and usurped his share of the business, leading to his son (played by Shah Rukh Khan) extract revenge upon Chopra and his family. Over the last couple of years, the film and Dalip Tahil’s Madan Chopra have found a new lease of life on social media becoming the fodder for countless memes.

The video had fans roaring in laughter with many appreciating the actor’s fun side and other applauding him for capitalising on the memes on his role and films. “Whoever is coming up with these ideas and handles all this deserves a raise,” wrote one. Another commented, “He monetised the memes the Madan Chopra way!! F***ing legend!”

Tahil, 71, has been active in the film industry for almost 50 years since his debut with Ankur. Apart from Baazigar, he is known for his roles in films like Ram Lakhan, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ishq, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, and Mission Mangal among others. He also had a starring role in Buniyaad, one of India’s first TV soaps.