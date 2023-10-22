Dalip Tahil sentenced to 2 months in jail in 2018 drunk driving case

Dalip Tahil has been found guilty in a 2018 drunk driving case in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil, has been sentenced to two months in jail in a 2018 drunk driving case in Mumbai. As per reports, in 2018, he got involved in a car accident in which his car collided with an auto rickshaw, leading to serious injuries for a woman.

As reported by Times Of India, Tahil has been found guilty in this case by a magistrate court in the city. The conviction was based on the testimony of a doctor who attested that, following the 2018 incident, ‘smell of alcohol was found on the actor’.

Moreover, the doctor's comprehensive report also noted that Tahil's 'style of walking was unsteady'. Reports suggest that on a Sunday night, September 23, 2018, Tahil was driving his car too fast while drunk. He crashed into an auto rickshaw on a busy street in Khar, hurting a woman.

Reportedly, the actor initially tried to leave the scene when he realized how bad the accident was. However, he couldn't because there was a religious procession for Ganpati Visarjan going on in front of him. When people asked him to get out of his car, he argued with them and even tried to push them away. That's when the police was called, and the got arrested.