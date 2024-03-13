Critics' Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail dominates, Kohrra bags 3 awards

Vikrant Massey won Best Actor and 12th Fail bagged Best Film award. Web series Jorram won three awards at the Critics' Choice Awards 2024.

Film Critics Guild and Group M Motion Entertainment, in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital, announced the winners of the Critics' Choice Awards 2024. The grand star-studded ceremony recognized and honoured the best feature film, short film, and web series from India. Adjudicated by an esteemed jury panel, the nominees and winners spanned across all languages and platforms. Dainik Savera and Red FM served as the media partners for this prestigious event. Critic Choice Awards 2024 will stream exclusively soon on Disney+ Hotstar. Amidst stiff competition, the jury at Critics' Choice Awards 2024 diligently deliberated over the nominations to recognise, appreciate and celebrate the best in Indian cinema.

Notable winners for the 6th Edition of Critics' Choice Awards 2024

Short film category:

● Best Short Film: 'Nocturnal Burger '

● Best Director: Reema Maya for 'Nocturnal Burger '

● Best Actor: Sanjay Mishra for 'Giddh (The Scavenger)'

● Best Actress: Millo Sunka for 'Nocturnal Burger '

● Best Writing: Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini for 'Giddh (The Scavenger) '

● Best Cinematography: Jigmet Wangchuk for ‘Last Days of Summer '

Web series category:

● Best Web Series: ‘Kohrra’

● Best Director: Vikramaditya Motwane for ‘Jubilee’

● Best Actor: Suvinder Vicky for ‘Kohrra’

● Best Actress: Rajshri Deshpande for ‘Trial by Fire’

● Best Supporting Actor: Sidhant Gupta for ‘Jubilee’

● Best Supporting Actress: Amruta Subhash for ‘Lust Stories S2: The Mirror’

● Best Writing : Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma for ‘Kohrra’

Feature films category:

● Best Feature Film: 12th Fail

● Best Director: P. S. Vinothraj for ‘Koozhangal (Pebbles)’

● Best Actor: Vikrant Massey for ‘12th Fail’

● Best Actress: Shefali Shah for ‘Three of Us’

● Best Supporting Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat for ‘Jaane Jaan’

● Best Supporting Actress: Deepti Naval for ‘Goldfish’

● Best Writing: Devashish Makhija for ‘Joram’

● Best Editing: Abhro Banerjee for ‘Joram’

● Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun Dhaware for ‘Three of Us’

Special Category:

● Gender Sensitivity Award: Fire in the Mountains

● Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award: Usha Khanna

Accepting the award for Best Actor in a Feature Film for "12th Fail," Vikrant Massey expressed his heartfelt gratitude, stating, "This is really special; thank you to the critics for considering me. I have the real Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi Ji joining me today, and without them, this wouldn’t have been possible. One person I really want to thank is our director and writer of the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Ji. Thank you for being my home and mentor in this labyrinth called Bollywood. And lastly, thank you to the audience. It’s still in theaters because of your love. I feel so blessed. Thanks to each and every critic.”

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link: