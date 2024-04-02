Twitter
Crew box office collection day 4: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's film holds well on first Monday, collects Rs 4.50 crore

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu's heist comedy holds well on the first Monday.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 09:07 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in Crew
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's film Crew have taken over the box office. The film registered the best opening for a women-led film and continued its run over the first weekend. Now, the film has even held well on the first Monday despite a dip. 

Crew made history with its opening box office numbers of Rs 10.28 crore in India net and Rs 20.07 crore gross worldwide on Day 1. The growth continued with Rs 10.87 crore India net and Rs 21.06 crore gross worldwide on Day 2. The film continued its upward trend on Sunday and collected Rs 11.45 crore India Net and Rs 21.40 crore gross worldwide on Sunday taking worldwide gross total to Rs 62.53 crore. 

Now as per Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 4.50 crore on Monday, though the film's collection dropped by 50-60%, it is still a good number considering it was a working day. The film has thus maintained its box office run and is expected to earn more in the coming days due to its positive word of mouth. 

Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. The film also has special appearances of Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh and has won the audiences' hearts. 

Taking to her Instagram, Kriti Sanon penned a heartwarming note expressing her gratitude for getting to work with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The note read, "This C R E W has my (heart). Have admired these two women for years and its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had! Never felt like a junior on set(didn’t behave like one too ) !! It was always 3 individual women, and 3 different actors coming together as a team to create CHEMISTRY you’ve never seen before while we had a blastttt!"

She added, "From @tabutiful ma’am’s warm squishy hugs to Bebo’s daily “What did you eat for lunch?” @kareenakapoorkhan To @rheakapoor ‘s yummy ghar ka khana while she gave me the tiniest sexiest clothes @ektarkapoor ‘s “We’re gonna kill it” vibe and of course the pilot of our plane @rajoosworld and his neverending jokes — gonna miss this crew so much!! Loving the LOVE pouring in already. Our #Crew is Yours! See you in theatres guys."

