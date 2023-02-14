Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wishes Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine's Day outside court, asks media to send message

File Photo

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, conman Sukesh Chandrashekar sent a special message for actor Jacqueline Fernandez Valentine’s when he was being escorted out of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) courtroom.

When the media asked him about his relationship status with Jacqueline Fernandez, he said, “wish her a happy Valentine’s day from my end.”He further mentioned, “When you love someone, you try to protect them.”

Whiles talking about Nora, he stated, “I don't comment on gold diggers.” For the unversed, Sukesh was produced at the Patiala House court in the MCOCA on Tuesday in connection money laundering case.

Jacqueline is one of the accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar as the prime accused. The actor, in December last year, had moved a plea seeking to travel abroad to visit her ill mother in Bahrain. Howbeit, she withdrew it as the court wasn’t willing to allow her to travel abroad.

Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted money from politicians, celebrities and businessmen. He duped former pharma company Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Mohan Singh`s wife Aditi Singh of Rs 200 crore. Chandrashekhar had sent super expensive gifts to Jacqueline, while he also booked a chartered flight for her from Mumbai to Chennai during his bail period.

Moreover, according to the ED, it is suspected that the alleged conman had sent huge chunks of money extorted from Singh to her. Earlier, it was reported that Nora Fatehi sued Jacqueline Fernandez for dragging her name into the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Nora even added that Jacqueline tarnished her image but linking her name with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Later, Jacqueline's lawyer Prashant Patil opened up on Nora's defamation charges against her client. In an interview with ETimes Patil stated that "Jacqueline has not made any statement in front of any electronic or print media against Nora or for that matter, any other person. She has consciously avoided talking about the Enforcement Directorate proceedings." He further added that to date, Fernandez has maintained the sanctity of law and because the matter is sub-judice she has always avoided speaking in front of print and social media. "Having said that, we have not received any official copy of the suit filed by Nora. Once we receive an official confirmation or an order of the Honourable Court, we will respond to it legally,” the advocate added. (With inputs from IANS)

